Chestnut Hill Farms Supports World's Largest Pineapple Pyramid Attempt

Chestnut Hill Farms, a grower and worldwide distributor of premium Costa Rican pineapples, is providing over 6 tons of pineapple at discounted cost for event contribution. Proceeds will benefit C&I Reach Inc., a 501(c)3 that provides support for organizations around the world who are fighting for positive change.

"We have a focus on sustainable farming practices and giving back to our community, which starts here on our farms in Costa Rica," said Carlos Granda, Chestnut Hill Farms sales manager and project coordinator. "We are happy to work with C&I Reach and 'The Pineapple Guy' in their mission to create positive change worldwide through the utilization of our pineapples."

Chestnut Hill Farms grows and distributes "The Perfect Pineapple" worldwide, and offers recipe ideas and tips to help promote the consumption of this healthy, delicious fruit.

"Chestnut Hill Farms embodies everything behind the message this world record attempt hopes to spread – that we all have the ability to change the world, one pineapple at a time," said Finley. "Costa Rica occupies a special place in my heart, so I'm honored to partner with a company so committed to socially responsible business practices, protecting the land and giving back to that community. Plus, what better way to break the world record for world's largest pineapple pyramid than with The Perfect Pineapple?"

About Chestnut Hill Farms:

Chestnut Hill Farms is one of the world's leading growers and distributors of premium-quality Costa Rican pineapples. It is in the areas of food safety, traceability, environmental responsibility and social accountability that we have built the Chestnut Hill Farms brand. Contact us at info@chfusa.com.

