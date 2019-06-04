Chetan Bhandari to Join Greenhill as a Managing Director in New York Focused on Financing Advisory and Restructuring

NEW YORK, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL), a leading independent investment bank, announced today that Chetan Bhandari will join the Firm in New York as a Managing Director in the Financing Advisory & Restructuring Group.

Mr. Bhandari has more than 20 years of financing advisory and restructuring experience. Most recently he has been a Managing Director in the Restructuring Group at Lazard. Prior to that he served as a senior executive at Toys "R" Us, where he was recruited to play a central role in its global restructuring process. Earlier in his career he was a Managing Director in the Leveraged Finance Group at Goldman Sachs; prior to which he was a Managing Director in the Restructuring Group at UBS and a Vice President in the Investment Banking Division of Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. His transaction experience encompasses a wide range of global corporate finance activities including in-court and out-of-court restructurings, exchange offers, debt and equity financings, and M&A transactions.

Scott L. Bok, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Greenhill, said, "We are pleased to be adding Chetan to our growing restructuring advisory team. He brings us many years of experience in complex financings and restructurings, has particular expertise in the retail sector, and is already well known to our team. His recruitment marks another important milestone in an effort we began a year ago to build out our restructuring team in both New York and London. While both the economy and the M&A environment remain fairly favorable, we have been focused on scaling our restructuring business to provide a valuable hedge for when the economy enters the next downturn."

Greenhill & Co., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank entirely focused on providing financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions, restructurings, financings and capital raising to corporations, partnerships, institutions and governments globally. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, Chicago, Dallas, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Madrid, Melbourne, San Francisco, São Paulo, Stockholm, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto.

Contact:

Patrick J. Suehnholz

Director of Investor Relations

Greenhill & Co., Inc.

(212) 389-1800

SOURCE Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Related Links

www.greenhill.com

