Cheung Aesthetics & Wellness Introduces Cutting-Edge Technology to Reverse Aging Without Pain or Downtime

Complimentary May 16 Spring Showcase Event to

Reveal Latest and Greatest in Skin Tightening

WILLOWBROOK, Ill., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheung Aesthetics & Wellness, a leading Chicago dermatology practice, is among the first to offer groundbreaking technology that reverses facial aging and reduces wrinkles without discomfort, needles, or downtime. The clinic is hosting "Spring Showcase," a complimentary beauty/makeover event on May 16 for those who want to try the latest technology.

Known for providing innovative dermatological and cosmetic solutions to patients in the Chicago and New York areas, Jessie Cheung, M.D., FAAD, adds to her advanced cosmetic procedures by offering EMface®, a comfortable 20-minute procedure using patented radiofrequency and muscle stimulation technology to build collagen and restore muscle tissue while preserving bone health.

"EMface is the wave of the future for those wanting to reverse aging using a non-invasive, painless procedure with no bruising or downtime. It uses electronic stimulation to non-invasively tone skin muscles which reduces and softens lines," Dr. Cheung explains.

Data shows that for most effective results in reducing wrinkles, lifting muscles, and improving facial contour, patients need four treatments of EMface -- one per week. Optimal results are noticeable 6 to 12 weeks after the last treatment.

"Along with the EMface procedure, I recommend adding EXION™, an ultrasound procedure that boosts hyaluronic acid by over 200% and gives patients smooth, lifted skin," Dr. Cheung adds.

The EXION platform also features a painless, radiofrequency micro-needling technology that targets hard to treat areas without discomfort or bruising.

Located at 545 Plainfield Rd, Suite B, Willowbrook, IL, Dr. Cheung invites you to her Spring Showcase Event, 1 to 3 p.m., Thursday, May 16, featuring refreshments, raffle prizes, giveaways, and a special appearance from the BTL Aesthetic bus with demonstrations of EMface, EXION, EmSculpt NEO and other skin-tightening technology. To register: 630-455-0140.

About Dr. Jessie Cheung

Dr. Jessie Cheung is a board-certified, fellowship-trained dermatologist with practices in suburban Chicago and New York City. Her focus is on cosmetics, anti-aging and regenerative medicine with hormones, peptides, and sexual health. Dr. Cheung is a speaker and trainer for fillers, thread lifts, and lasers. She has held faculty appointments at New York University Medical Center and Rush University Medical Center and is now exclusively in private practice with an international clientele.

SOURCE Cheung Aesthetics & Wellness