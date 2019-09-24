Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business Publishes Book on 10 Top Chinese Companies and How Their Transformation is Changing the Economy

SHANGHAI, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With intensifying trade tensions and slowing GDP growth, China is transforming itself to meet the challenges ahead. With this in mind, Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB)--China's leading independent business school--and Earnshaw Books have published, China in Transition: 10 Case Studies of Chinese Companies Breaking the Mold, a book that explores China's most successful private businesses, how they are embracing change and creating new business models for the future. It is, after all, these private businesses that have helped propel the country into the position of a leading world economy.

Companies around the world are increasingly interested in the best practices of China's home grown champions. Utilizing its extensive network of influential business leaders as well as its academic expertise, CKGSB's Case Study Center examines the concepts and principles of the companies that are driving China's growth and, in turn, changing the way business is done around the world. These studies provide a corporate perspective on key trends in China's economy and a view on what is coming next.

"For decades, business students in China studied the best practices embodied in case studies of iconic Western companies," says Li Wei, CKGSB's Professor of Economics, Director of the Case Center and Academic Dean of MBA. "This is still true to an extent, and will likely remain so for years to come, but as Chinese firms start to globalize, the rest of the world will need to understand the ambitious transformations taking place in order to compete."

The book, "China in Transition" explains how companies such as Tujia, 'China's Airbnb', are revolutionizing the Chinese market, how traditional companies like Haier are upgrading through smart use of digital technology, how China's philanthropy is evolving by adapting a business mindset and how multinationals should adapt their China strategy to the country's changing landscape.

Since its foundation in 2002, Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business has been an active participant in China's economic transition by educating a new generation of private entrepreneurs, who in total run 25% of China's most valuable brands.

Buy your copy of the book today, available in Kindle and Hardcover format on Amazon.com.

Lucy Yu

+86-10-8537-8500

lucyyu@ckgsb.edu.cn

SOURCE Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business