Cheval M&A, Inc. & Cheval Capital, Inc. complete 500th Hosting, Cloud & Internet Services Transaction

WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique investment banking firms and Internet services specialists, Cheval M&A, Inc. and Cheval Capital, Inc. announced today that they have advised on their 500th successful transaction in the cloud, hosting, IAAS and related Internet services spaces.



Cheval achieved this milestone as a part of six transactions that have closed over the past few weeks and marks the 25th transaction they've successfully closed so far in 2019! These transactions have been completed with a wide variety of companies in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Middle East, and South America.

Extensive industry expertise helps maximize client value from the unique aspects of their business, regardless of location. Smaller clients realize particular benefit from demand created by the Cheval Opportunities List.



Hillary Stiff of Cheval M&A commented on the event, "We've been very fortunate since we began in this industry in the late 1990s to have worked with a large number of great companies of all types and sizes, including some of the top names in the industry. We had the pleasure in this case to close a mix of transactions, ranging from hoster/cloud providers to large IPv4 blocks, to push us over 500."



To learn more about Cheval M&A, Inc. and Cheval Capital, please visit: www.chevalacq.com and www.chevalcap.com.

About Cheval M&A, Inc. and Cheval Capital, Inc.

Cheval M&A, Inc. and Cheval Capital, Inc. are boutique Investment banks specializing in mergers, acquisitions and corporate finance. They have expertise in a variety of industries but have been particularly active in the Internet services arena since the mid 1990's.

Cheval Capital, Inc. is a FINRA (www.finra.org) registered broker-dealer

