Chevening Scholarships Programme: Photography Exhibition Celebrates UK's History of Educating Global Changemakers

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leaders who are determined to overcome humanity's most pressing problems are featured in a photography exhibition opening in London's Noho Showrooms on 14 March.

The exhibition, called 'Changemakers: 35 visions of global leadership', will feature 35 specially-commissioned portraits of UK-educated leaders taken by photographers from all over the world. The images, accompanied by reflections on their time spent studying in the UK, demonstrate the strength and global appeal of UK higher education, along with the UK's commitment to welcoming talented individuals from around the world.

Amongst the leaders featured are the current President of Costa Rica; Botswana's youngest ever government minister; a Sundance and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker; the first female judge in Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan; and a winner of the Commonwealth Young Person of the Year award.

The exhibition celebrates the international ties forged through 35 years of the UK Government's Chevening Scholarships programme.

Chevening was established in 1983 to help identify and develop future world leaders in a variety of fields. Since then, the programme has enabled 50,000 future leaders to transform their careers and their communities.

Louise Thomson, Head of Programme Management, said: 'The spirit of 50,000 Chevening Alumni around the world is exemplified through our 35 changemakers.

'From defending human rights, to campaigning for climate justice and countering extremism, those featured in our exhibition are diverse, but there is one thing that unites them: they have made the most of their UK education, and are using it to drive positive change in their home countries.'

Chevening Scholarships are the UK Government's global scholarship programme, funded by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) and partner organisations. The scholarships support study at UK universities – mostly one year taught master's degrees – for individuals with demonstrable potential to become future leaders, decision-makers, and opinion formers.

Chevening began in 1983 and has developed into a prestigious international awards scheme. Chevening Scholars come from over 160 countries and territories worldwide, and more than 1,700 scholarships were awarded in 2018/2019. This academic year, Chevening celebrates its 35th anniversary and there are over 50,000 Chevening Alumni around the world who comprise an influential and highly regarded global network.

The exhibition is part of a programme of events and campaigns to celebrate Chevening's 35th anniversary.

The name 'Chevening' comes from Chevening House in Sevenoaks, Kent – currently the joint official residence of the UK's Foreign Secretary.

Featured portraits

Abia Akram, Pakistan

Chairperson, National Forum of Women with Disabilities (Pakistan); Director Projects, STEP (Special Talent Exchange Program)

MA Gender and International Development at the University of Warwick (2011)

Abia has been instrumental in leading the disability youth and women's movement in Pakistan and the Asia Pacific region more widely.

Amna Zamir Khan, Pakistan

Additional District and Sessions Judge in Gilgit-Baltistan Judiciary

LLM Human Rights at the University of Leicester (2009)

Amna Zamir is the first female judge of Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan. As one of only a few female judges in Pakistan, she works to make the judicial system more approachable for women who might feel intimidated by a male-dominated judiciary.

Anjal Niraula, Nepal

General manager of Gham Power

MSc in Sustainable Energy Systems at the University of Edinburgh (2014)

Anjal is an off-grid solar power expert focused on addressing Nepal's energy access problem. So far, Gham Power has installed 2.5mw of solar micro-grids across more than 2,000 projects in Nepal, helping to provide a reliable energy source to those who need it.

Archil Bakuradze, Georgia

Financier and technology entrepreneur

MSc Business Administration at Lancaster University (2003)

Archil is a financier and technology entrepreneur who believes that responsible business can empower humans and improve societies.

Baby Ruth Quinones Villarama, Philippines

Filmmaker

Ma Film Distribution and Marketing, Birmingham City University (2015)

Baby Ruth is an award-winning filmmaker from the Philippines. Her films are generating national conversations and raising international awareness of modern-day issues such as human-trafficking and slavery.

Bogolo Kenewendo, Botswana

Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry

MSc International Economics at the University of Sussex (2012)

Appointed at age 30, she became the youngest minister in Botswana's history.

Carlos Andrés Alvarado Quesada, Costa Rica

President of Costa Rica

MA Development Studies, University of Sussex (2008)

In May 2018, at the age of 38, Alvarado was elected as the 48th President of Costa Rica in a landslide victory, making him the country's youngest president since 1916. His campaign was largely fought around issues of LGBTQ rights, including same-sex marriage.

Christian Achaleke, Cameroon

Peacebuilding and counter-extremism expert

MSc International Development at the University of Birmingham (2016)

Achaleke was himself a victim of radicalisation in his youth, and was named Commonwealth Young Person of the Year in 2016.

Dr Heesun Chung, South Korea

Professor and Dean, Graduate School of Analytical Science and Technology, Chungnam National University

Postdoctoral fellowship in Neuropharmacology and Forensic Science, Kings College, London (1990)

Heesun is a leading forensics expert and academic who was awarded a CBE in 2014 in recognition of her long-standing efforts to strengthen UK-Korea relations, particularly in the fields of science and education.

Fatuma Abdulkadir Adan, Kenya

Founder and Executive Director, Horn of Africa Development Initiative (HODI)

Chevening Fellowship: Shariah and Governance, Birmingham University (2006)

HODI is a non-governmental organisation which uses football to bring divided communities together and promote the rights of women and girls in rural Kenya.

Gosia Pearson, Poland

Assistant to the Director-General at the European Commission

PhD Research International Relations at the University of Oxford (2005)

Gosia was recently responsible for organising the EU's participation in the first-ever World Humanitarian Summit, where she represented the EU.

Helen Anderson, New Zealand

Professional director of various companies

Visiting scholar at the Centre for Women Leaders at Lucy Cavendish College, University of Cambridge (2002)

Helen is the professional director of various companies, including Scion, BRANZ, Institute of Directors, Massey University, Antarctica New Zealand, NIWA, ClearPointGroup, and DairyNZ.

Herbert Wigwe, Nigeria

CEO and Group managing director, Access Bank

MA Banking and Finance at University College of North Wales (now Bangor University) (1990)

As one of Nigeria's foremost corporate bankers, Herbert has helped develop some of Africa's most formidable companies in the construction, telecommunications, energy, oil, and gas sectors.

Husam Zomlot, Palestine

Head of the Palestinian Mission to the United Kingdom

MSc, Development Studies, LSE (2000)

Husam is a leading advocate for Middle East peace process.

James Fletcher, Saint Lucia

Owner of SOLORICON

DPhil in Crop Physiology at the University of Cambridge (1988-1990)

James played a pivotal role in the adoption of the historic Paris Agreement on Climate Change in December 2015, serving as one of the chief high-level negotiators for the Caribbean and the Association of Small Island States in international climate change negotiations.

Jerome Cowans, Jamaica

Jamaica House Fellow for the Office of the Prime Minister – Jamaica

MSc Management: Operations, University of Birmingham (2015)

Jerome has been helping adolescents from an early age through LEAD – the association he founded for teen development.

Juan Pablo Larenas, Chile

Co-founder and Executive Director, Sistema B Internacional

MSc Development Management, London School of Economics (2008)

Sistema B is an international organisation that aims to strengthen companies that use the power of the market to solve social and environmental problems. Juan Pablo was named as a 2018 Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum.

Juliano Froehner, Brazil

Social entrepreneur; Founder, TNH Health

LLM International Economic Law, University of Warwick (1999)

Juliano's start-up projects have garnered a number of prestigious awards, including from the Google Impact Challenge, and the Grand Challenge Canada / Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Kartini Ariffin, Malaysia

Director of Dbilique Media

MA Broadcast Journalism, Goldsmiths College, University of London (2006)

Kartini is a journalist, producer, and professional speaker with more than 15 years' experience in the media industry. For ten years, Kartini hosted 3R (Respek, Relaks, Respon), a Malaysian TV show that aimed to uplift and empower young women.

Khongorzul (Zola) Amarsanaa, Mongolia

Co-Founder and Chairperson, Beautiful Hearts Against Sexual Violence

MSc Social Research Methods, University of Sussex (2015)

Zola is a qualified psychologist who has dedicated her life to eliminating violence against women and children in Mongolia, especially child sexual abuse.

Pyone Thet Thet Kyaw, Myanmar

Founder and lead designer, Virya Myanmar

MSc International Development, University of Birmingham (2011)

Pyone worked in garment factories from a young age, witnessing the exploitative labour conditions faced by young, female, employees, She developed Virya Myanmar, a social enterprise which provides safe working conditions and training opportunities for its female employees, who mainly come from underprivileged backgrounds.

Maya Terro, Lebanon

Social activist; Co-founder and Executive Director at FoodBlessed

MSc in Migration, Mobility and Development, SOAS School of Oriental & African Studies (2016)

Food activist Maya's mission is to make a difference to hunger-relief, creating the NGO FoodBlessed.

Mercy Nachalwe Chipampe, Zambia

Principal Radiographer, Cancer Diseases Hospital, Lusaka

MSc Diagnostic Radiography, Cardiff University (2009)

Mercy is a leading expert in radiography and mammography, who is making innovative strides in early cancer detection and treatment in Zambia.

Milan Antonijevic, Serbia

Human Rights advocate; Executive Director – Open Society Foundation Serbia

Fellowship Using Democracy for Peace, University of Bradford (2009)

Milan Antonijevic is a prominent human-rights defender and, since 2010, the Director of the Lawyers' Committee for Human Rights, YUCOM, in Belgrade.

Nagi El Dahdah, Lebanon

Investigating Criminal Judge, Ministry of Lebanon

Fellowship course in Implementing Human Rights Conventions, University of Nottingham (2010)

Nagi is the Investigating Criminal Judge in north Lebanon. His way of ruling complies with implementing human rights, creating history for certain communities in a country with strong laws and beliefs.

Noor Huda Ismail, Indonesia

Founder, Institute of International Peace Building

MLitt International Security, St Andrews University (2005)

Noor is a peacebuilder, writer, and filmmaker specialising in de-radicalisation and counter-terrorism. Through research, arts, and civil society initiatives, Noor is developing the means to reform former terrorists and reincorporate them back into mainstream Indonesian society.

Panut Hadisiswoyo, Indonesia

Founding Director, Orangutan Information Centre

MA Communication studies, University of Leeds (2003)

Panut has been the recipient of a number of prestigious awards recognising 20 years of pioneering work in conservation, including National Geographic's Emerging Explorer Award, the World Wildlife Fund's Russell E. Train Education for Nature Award, and the UN GRASP's Ian Redmond Conservation Award.

Rajab Mohandis, South Sudan

Executive Director, Organization for Responsive Governance

MA International Development: Politics and Governance, University of Manchester (2013)

Rajab has dedicated his career to the promotion of democracy, education, and good governance in South Sudan, working for a number of national and international civil society organisations.

Sandra Guzmán, Mexico

Founder and Coordinator, The Climate Finance Group for Latin America and the Caribbean

MSc Environmental Policy and Regulation, London School of Economics (2012)

Sandra is an environmental protection expert. Through her work with the Climate Finance Group, Sandra is involved in the development of environmental policy and law in Mexico, with a goal of reducing emissions in the energy and transport sectors at a national level.

Saundarya Rajesh, India

Social Entrepreneur, Founder & President for AVTAR Group

Fellowship course in Women in Leadership, University of Bradford (2005)

Saundarya is a respected thought-leader on diversity and inclusion in India. She has been recognised by India's Ministry of Women and Child Development, and has also been listed among the United Nation's 'Women Transforming India'.

Shahira Abdel Shahid, Egypt

Senior Advisor to the Chairman for Investor Protection, Financial Regulatory Authority of Egypt

MSc Finance, Strathclyde University (1989)

Shahira's expertise has successfully steered the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) for the past 20 years. In her role as senior adviser, she has advised seven chairmen on strategies to enhance the leadership position of the EGX in Africa and the Middle East.

Silvia Iliana Ramírez Ramírez, Mexico

Human Capital Director, Software Council of Nuevo Leon

MSc Information Systems, University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology (1996)

Silvia is a computer scientist, lecturer, and programmer who is passionate about encouraging young people from a variety of socioeconomic backgrounds to pursue science education.

Sujoy Banerjee, India

Chief Conservator of Forests in the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department

Certificate in Environmental Management and Sustainable Development (2005) at Bangor University

Sujoy is a distinguished conservationist with the Indian Forest Service known for his wildlife conservation efforts in India.

Dr William Tan, Singapore

MSc Comparative Social Policy, Health and Healthcare, University of Oxford (2003)

William is a doctor, academic and Paralympic medallist. He holds six world marathon records, and has raised more than $18 million for charities worldwide.

Zhao Qi, China

Independent filmmaker (documentary); VR/AR productions

MA Documentary by Practice at Royal Holloway, University of London (2002)

Zhao Qi is a Sundance and Emmy award-winning documentary filmmaker in Beijing. His works include Last Train Home (2011 Emmy Awards), China Heavy Weight (2012 Golden Horse Award), Fallen City (2013 Sundance nomination) and The Chinese Mayor (2015 Sundance Special Jury Prize).

