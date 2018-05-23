ANDOVER, Mass., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As an outdoor sport, every aspect of racing - from track conditions to car performance - can be impacted by weather, so every decision made by each race team based on the forecast can affect the final outcome. Now, Chevrolet Racing is working with The Weather Company, an IBM Business (NYSE: IBM ), to add advanced weather technology to the Chevrolet toolbox they provide to Chevrolet race teams so that they can understand how they perform under specific weather conditions and make critical decisions on the track in real-time.

Chevrolet Teams with The Weather Company, an IBM Business, to Improve Real-Time Decisions on the Race Track Chevrolet Racing is working with The Weather Company, an IBM Business (NYSE: IBM), to add advanced weather technology to the Chevrolet toolbox they provide to Chevrolet race teams so that they can understand how they perform under specific weather conditions and make critical decisions on the track in real-time.

In collaboration with Cognitive Combustion, LLC , a motorsports technology company specializing in cloud-based software and analytics applications, Chevrolet Racing will now integrate critical weather insights from The Weather Company seamlessly into their race software applications. The weather solution provides the Chevrolet Racing team the intelligence they need to better predict race weather conditions, including rain start and stop times (when applicable) and real-time weather conditions for each lap, informing race day strategy.

Additionally, the real-time data will be correlated to a vast quantity of historical weather data, allowing Chevrolet to provide their teams with a notebook of lap-by-lap data under specific weather conditions.

"With both track conditions and car performance always changing due to shifting weather conditions, access to precise and accurate real-time data and analysis will be critical to developing a winning race strategy," said Pat Suhy, Chevrolet Group Manager, NASCAR Programs. "We are excited to work with The Weather Company on this effort. As a brand that is driven by ingenuity, Chevrolet is always challenging the status quo and this collaboration will keep our team ahead of the pack."

"Weather happens in real time and in the world of motorsports critical strategy decisions need to be made on the fly in a high pressure, high speed environment," said Bill Dow, Head of Media & Entertainment, The Weather Company. "Now, Chevrolet will have access to The Weather Company's expansive data platform used by businesses around the world, not only to optimize operations, but to help drivers optimize performance and give them the edge they need against their competitors."

Beginning with the season opening events in NASCAR, IMSA and IndyCar in 2018, Chevrolet Racing has begun to use weather data and insights from The Weather Company, which provides data and insights to more than 3,500 businesses around the world and serves millions consumers each day though The Weather Channel brand. This partnership will aid Chevrolet teams throughout this racing season and beyond.

The Weather Company, an IBM Business

The Weather Company helps people make informed decisions and take action in the face of weather. The company offers the most accurate forecasts globally with personalized and actionable weather data and insights to millions of consumers, as well as thousands of marketers and businesses via Weather's API, its business solutions division ( business.weather.com ), and its own digital products from The Weather Channel ( weather.com ) and Weather Underground ( wunderground.com ).

The company delivers around 25 billion forecasts daily. Its products include the world's most downloaded weather app, a network of 250,000 personal weather stations, a top-20 U.S. website, one of the world's largest IoT data platforms, and industry-leading business solutions. Weather Means Business™. The world's biggest brands in aviation, energy, insurance, media and government rely on The Weather Company for data, technology platforms and services to help improve decision-making and respond to weather's impact on business. For more, visit theweathercompany.com .

Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world's largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

Cognitive Combustion

Cognitive Combustion, LLC . is a motorsports technology company specializing in cloud-based software and analytics applications. With more than 20 years of experience in the motorsports industry, Cognitive Combustion combines traditional engineering and machine learning to create cognitive software applications that enhance vehicle performance and race strategy for some of the world's most successful motorsports teams.

Media Contact:

Lea Armstrong

lea.armstrong@ibm.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chevrolet-teams-with-the-weather-company-an-ibm-business-to-improve-real-time-decisions-on-the-race-track-300653278.html

SOURCE The Weather Company