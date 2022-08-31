Chevron Named as Gold Sponsor for Carbon Intel Forum

The Carbon Intel Forum presents strategic insights into CCUS.

HOUSTON, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulf Energy Information, producer of the Carbon Intel Forum, is pleased to announce that Chevron will be Host Sponsor for the 2022 event to take place September 28 – 29 in Houston, Texas.

"Chevron New Energies is an emerging leader for technologies and solutions to drive the energy transition," said John Royall, President & CEO of Gulf Energy Information. "Their participation in Carbon Intel Forum will provide a window into the future of clean energy."

The Carbon Intel Forum is the leading strategic and technical event for the industry, with senior executives addressing the growing need for informed insights. Houston Mayor Hon. Sylvester Turner, who is currently serving his second four-year term, will open the conference on Wednesday morning.

Mayor Turner is a champion of CCUS strategy along the Gulf Coast Region and will join representatives from the Department of Energy, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and industry to discuss strategically important topics, such as blue hydrogen; policy and regulation; storage; and hubs and industrial clusters. For the full agenda, please click here.

As the Gold Sponsor of the Carbon Intel Forum, Chevron will play a vital role in shaping the future of the energy industry's efforts to reduce carbon emissions and drive discussions between key decision makers. Chris Powers, Vice President, Carbon Capture, Utilization & Storage, will deliver a keynote address on day two. Mr. Powers will be joined by Barbara Harrison, Vice President, Offsets and Emerging, who will share her expertise on the policy and regulation panel.

"Chevron knows the future of energy is lower carbon. We are advancing technologies and forming strategic relationships in our efforts to deliver affordable, reliable, ever-cleaner energy," Powers said. "CCUS will be critical not only in supporting the existing industries along the U.S. Gulf Coast but also as a foundational enabler for the potential coming generation of 'blue products.' We look forward to participating in a robust dialogue about ways we can collaborate on developing a large-scale CCUS ecosystem."

In addition to the panel discussions, the Carbon Intel Forum will feature technical sessions dedicated to carbon capture, emissions monitoring, digital initiatives, and emissions utilization. The conference is designed for those involved in CCUS and carbon reduction technologies, and more details on registration can be found here.

The forum is produced by Gulf Energy Information–the leading global media provider for all segments of the international energy industry. The forum will draw on the expert knowledge of World Oil, Petroleum Economist, Hydrocarbon Processing, Hydrogen Economist, Transition Economist, H2Tech, Pipeline & Gas Journal, and Gas Processing & LNG.

About Chevron

Chevron is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable, and ever-cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We are focused on lowering the carbon intensity in our operations and growing lower carbon businesses along with our traditional business lines. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

About Gulf Energy Information

Gulf Energy Information is a leading provider of media, events, marketing and market intelligence services to the international energy industry, offering in-depth insights, technical content and strategic direction. Gulf's market-leading brands—Petroleum Economist, World Oil, Pipeline & Gas Journal, Hydrocarbon Processing, Gas Processing & LNG, H2Tech, Hydrogen Economist and Transition Economist—serve their markets with digital media that leverage large audiences, as well as select print publications. Gulf also provides market intelligence solutions to the international energy industry through Global Energy Infrastructure.

