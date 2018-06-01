Chevron Selects Smart By GEP® Source-to-pay Procurement Software For Global Digital Transformation Initiative

The company, headquartered in San Ramon, California, selected SMART by GEP for full, source-to-pay capabilities, including sourcing and project management, contract and supplier management and comprehensive procure-to-pay for a global rollout.

"We weighed our options carefully, and after a thorough evaluation process, we selected SMART by GEP," said Ryder Booth, CPO at Chevron, "We believe SMART by GEP is the right procurement platform for Chevron, aligned with our goal of improving the user experience for the procurement of goods and services across the company."

"We've made a strategic commitment and substantial continuing investment in bringing the most powerful digital technologies together in a comprehensive, entirely unified, cloud-native source-to-pay platform," said Subhash Makhija, CEO of GEP. "SMART by GEP is already among the most successful 'consumerized' enterprise-level business applications on the market today. And GEP has emerged as the source-to-pay software provider of choice for Fortune 500 and Global 2000 industry leaders seeking real digital business transformation and the game-changing benefits it delivers.

"We're honored by the fact that we work with market leaders across industries and sectors – such as oil & gas, consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, pharma & life sciences, technology, and financial services – on global deployments of stunning complexity and huge strategic impact.

"GEP is increasingly the preferred choice of forward-thinking companies like Chevron seeking fresh thinking, effective solutions and greater value."

Makhija noted that SMART by GEP is the industry's only cloud-native source-to-pay platform, purpose-built for enterprise sourcing and procurement teams on Microsoft Azure. GEP and partner Microsoft offer a world-class, enterprise-scale application delivered, maintained and secured on a world-class, enterprise-scale infrastructure that very few application providers can match.

SMART by GEP provides complete source-to-pay functionality in one user-friendly, unified platform, inclusive of spend analysis, sourcing, contract management, supplier management, procure-to-pay, savings project management and savings tracking, invoicing and other

related functionalities.

Perhaps more importantly, SMART by GEP is a thoughtfully conceived, beautifully designed digital work environment – a digital workplace precision-engineered for sourcing and procurement professionals. And they love it.

Intuitive design, stunning visual appeal, intelligent interfaces, the ability to move fluidly and naturally from task to task, and the ability to work on any platform and any device drive strong adoption rates and levels of user satisfaction.

SMART by GEP leverages cloud economics to deliver a solution that easily handles the heaviest processing requirements of GEP's Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients, while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs.

SMART by GEP is easy to set up, deploy and use, with no extensive training required. All GEP products are platform-agnostic (they work with SAP, Lawson, Oracle or any other major

ERP or F&A system). And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction.

About GEP

GEP helps global enterprises operate more efficiently and effectively, gain competitive advantage, boost profitability, and maximize business and shareholder value.

Fresh thinking, innovative products, unrivaled domain and subject expertise, and smart, passionate people – this is how GEP creates and delivers unified business solutions of unprecedented scale, power and effectiveness.

Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant and Best Provider at the World Procurement Awards and EPIC Procurement Excellence Awards, GEP is frequently honored as an innovator and leader in source-to-pay procurement software by Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders, Spend Matters, PayStream and Ardent Partners. GEP is also ranked leader in managed procurement services (procurement outsourcing) by Everest Group, NelsonHall, IDC, ISG, HfS and IAOP. In addition, the foremost research firm in the management consulting sector, ALM Intelligence, ranks GEP leader in procurement strategy and supply chain consulting.

With 14 offices and operations centers in Europe, Asia and the Americas, Clark, New Jersey-based GEP helps enterprises worldwide realize their strategic, operational and financial objectives. To learn more about our comprehensive range of strategic and managed services, please visit www.gep.com. For more about SMART by GEP, our cloud-native, unified source-to-pay platform, please visit www.smartbygep.com.



