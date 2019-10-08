Chevy Chase House Announces New Hires

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chevy Chase House, one of the District's premier senior living communities, announced the hire of Nicki Beekman, PCHA as Executive Director, Kimberly Clynes as Director of Nursing and Ceridwen Kelley as Assistant Director of Nursing.

Ms. Beekman, Executive Director, brings with her more than eight years of experience in assisted living administration. Most recently, Ms. Beekman was Executive Director for an assisted living community in Pennsylvania. In the past, she has served as director of community outreach and director of client relationships in assisted living facilities. Her areas of expertise include resident-centered program implementation and team leadership. Ms. Beekman's career has been fueled by the power of community, and she has dedicated herself to creating spaces where seniors can feel involved, engaged and independent.

Ms. Clynes, Director of Nursing Services, brings ten years of geriatric nursing and clinical administration to Chevy Chase House. Upon graduation from Nursing School, she moved to Rhode Island and began her career as a staff nurse in a skilled nursing facility. She served in a variety of roles including charge nurse, quality assurance nurse and director of nursing. As Director of Nursing, she supports and guides the delivery of nursing care, ensuring clinical practices are enhanced with up-to-date education and modalities that respect regulatory compliance and policies. Ms. Clynes is committed to providing quality care through evidence-based practice that produces positive outcomes.

Ms. Kelley, Assistant Director of Nursing, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Chevy Chase House nursing team. She began her career as an RN after graduating at FKCC in Key West, Florida. After graduation, she moved to Rhode Island to work in a skilled nursing facility, where she eventually became the Assistant Director of Nursing. As a clinician, Ms. Kelley's mission is to provide residents with high-quality, compassionate and holistic care. Her experience is primarily in long term care, focusing on geriatric services.

For more information on Chevy Chase House, visit www.chevychaseseniorliving.com

About Chevy Chase House:

Chevy Chase House Luxury Senior Living, operated by national company Meridian Senior Living, LLC (based in Bethesda, MD), features newly renovated spacious apartments for seniors located in a vibrant area with proximity to shopping, dining and arts venues. For more information about Chevy Chase House Senior Living, visit chevychaseseniorliving.com or call (202) 686-5504.

About Meridian Senior Living:

Meridian Senior Living, LLC, a privately-held company, owns and operates senior housing communities across the United States. With more than 7,000 beds, Meridian is among the largest senior housing operators in the United States. Meridian prides itself on providing the highest quality care and affordable living options to residents in their own communities. Although large in scale, Meridian focuses its growth effort on building state-of-the-art properties in cities outside major markets. For more information on Meridian Senior Living, visit us online at www.meridiansenior.com.

Contact: Janet Davis

National Director of Marketing

Meridian Senior Living

703-674-8310

jdavis@meridiansenior.com

SOURCE Chevy Chase House

