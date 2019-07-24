Chevy Chase House Launches New Assisted Living Lifestyle Blog

WASHINGTON, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chevy Chase House, one of Washington, D.C.'s premier senior living communities, has launched a new blog — a resource to those wanting more information about assisted living communities.

The Chevy Chase House blog serves as an informative platform presenting advice and insights into a variety of senior living topics. This blog emphasizes how Chevy Chase House celebrates the distinctive story that each resident has through a mixture of energy, compassion and delight.

"Our hope is that the Chevy Chase House blog can be a helpful source to all our residents and their families, and anyone looking into the assisted living experience for themselves or a family member," said Nicki Beekman, Executive Director and author of the introductory blog post on the value of assisted living. "We want to showcase our dynamic community, and, in a broader sense, empower our readers by providing them the most up-to-date information about assisted living."

In addition to highlighting the Chevy Chase House community, the blog will be a platform that serves families looking for information about assisted living. It will help families avoid misconceptions about assisted living, provide valuable information on choosing the right facility and offer expert resources on healthy aging practices. The Chevy Chase House blog will be available as a go-to source for anyone interested in finding accurate assisted living information for themselves or a loved one.

Readers can find the Chevy Chase House blog on the community's website . To receive updates on all the latest blog posts, follow Chevy Chase House on Facebook .

About Chevy Chase House:

Chevy Chase House Luxury Senior Living, operated by national company Meridian Senior Living (based in Bethesda, MD), features newly-renovated, spacious apartments in a vibrant area with proximity to shopping, dining and arts venues. For more information about Chevy Chase House, visit chevychaseseniorliving.com or call (202) 644-8145.

About Meridian Senior Living:

Meridian Senior Living, a privately held company based in Bethesda, Maryland, owns and operates senior housing communities across the country and provides operational consulting to 24 communities in China. With more than 80 communities in 21 states and more in development, Meridian is one of the largest senior housing operators in the U.S. The company prides itself on providing the highest quality care and an active lifestyle to its residents. For more information on Meridian Senior Living, visit meridiansenior.com.

