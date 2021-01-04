Chevy Chase Trust Appoints Jeff Whitaker as CEO

"I'm fortunate to be inheriting such a strong business and leadership team after so many years of steady direction from Peter," said Jeff Whitaker, President and CEO of Chevy Chase Trust. "I was drawn to Chevy Chase Trust because of its client-focused culture, its differentiated thematic investment approach, and its committed owner. We are uniquely positioned for growth as we enter this next chapter for Chevy Chase Trust."

Prior to joining Chevy Chase Trust, Mr. Whitaker held a series of leadership positions in the investment management and wealth management industry. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer for Client Service and Marketing at Bridgewater Associates, the Connecticut-based hedge fund. Previously, he was Chief Operating Officer at the Boston-based private equity firm Berkshire Partners, and Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer at the J.P. Morgan U.S. Private Bank.

"After an extensive search, we are thrilled to be welcoming Jeff to Chevy Chase Trust," said B. Francis Saul, II, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Chevy Chase Trust. "We are confident that with his many strengths, Jeff's leadership and direction will allow the firm to thrive for years to come."

In 2020, Chevy Chase Trust was named one of Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms and one of Financial Times' 300 Top RIAs.

Mr. Whitaker holds a B.A. (cum laude) in History and Political Science from Williams College and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

About Chevy Chase Trust

Chevy Chase Trust is an independently owned investment management firm and think tank specializing in global thematic research, portfolio management, conflict-free advice and financial planning for high-net-worth individuals, families, endowments, and institutions. Headquartered just outside of Washington, D.C., the firm has more than 90 professionals averaging 20 years of experience, and a client retention rate of more than 98%. The firm is a thought leader and performance leader in global thematic investing.

About Barron's Top 100 RIA's

According to Barron's, participation in the Top 100 RIA Firm Ranking is by invitation from Barron's only. Firms submit answers to Barron's questionnaire and Barron's is responsible for the selecting the ranked firms. Participating firms were evaluated and ranked on a wide range of quantitative and qualitative data, including assets overseen by the firm, revenue generated by the firm, level of technology spending, number of clients, size of staff, diversity across staff, and placement of a succession plan. The ranking is not indicative of the CCTC's past or future performance. Neither CCTC nor its executives pay a fee to Barron's in exchange for the ranking. CCTC is not affiliated with and does not endorse Barron's and makes no representations concerning the factors used in compiling the list.

About Financial Times 300 Top RIAs

The Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers is an independent listing produced annually by Ignites Research, a division of Money-Media, Inc., on behalf of the Financial Times (July 2020). The FT 300 is based on data gathered from RIA firms, regulatory disclosures, and the FT's research. The listing reflected each practice's performance in six primary areas: assets under management, asset growth, compliance record, years in existence, credentials and online accessibility. Over 750 qualified firms applied for the award, 300 of which were selected (40%). This award does not evaluate the quality of services provided to clients and is not indicative of the practice's future performance.

Media Contact

Nick Eghtessad

Live Wire Strategic Communications

[email protected]

703-519-1600 x 100

SOURCE Chevy Chase Trust