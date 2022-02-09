SCRANTON, Pa., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Blanche D. Grube, along with Anita Vazquez Tibau, have released their debut book, titled "CHEW ON THIS... BUT DON'T SWALLOW…" Exposing the truth about common dental procedures: It's not what you have been told. Dr. Blanche D. Grube has taken her 40-plus years of research, continuing education, and clinical practice to reveal what she has learned and observed about conventional dental procedures, including "the safe, the harmful, and the outright dangerous"! She explains how whole-body health begins in the mouth and how common dental procedures such as dental mercury amalgams, metal crowns, root canals, implants, and even braces, have been found to be a causative factor in many diseases that people around the globe are facing today from depression to cancer. She includes her personal experiences, actual case studies, and hundreds of peer-reviewed scientific references on the many facets of dentistry. Dr. Blanche stated, "These scientific references are for the sake of the professionals who, in the face of even compelling evidence, will continue to object, but there is no scientific proof!"

CHEW ON THIS... BUT DON'T SWALLOW -- Exposing the Truth About Common Dental Procedures: It's Not What You Have Been Told CHEW ON THIS... BUT DON'T SWALLOW -- Exposing the Truth About Common Dental Procedures: It's Not What You Have Been Told

CHEW ON THIS... BUT DON'T SWALLOW was written not only for the layperson but also for any healthcare professional interested in getting to the "root cause" of a disease rather than just treating symptoms. Dr. Blanche had been trained by and worked with Dr. Hal Huggins (Author of It's All in Your Head) for decades, and together they developed the Huggins-Grube Protocol, which includes doing a "Full Dental Revision."

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

Dr. Blanche D. Grube is the past president of the International Academy of Biological Dentistry and Medicine. She has published scientific papers, including presenting research at the prestigious International Conference on Mercury as a Global Pollutant. She continues to lecture worldwide, training dentists on the Huggins-Grube Protocol and "Full Dental Revisions."

Anita Vazquez Tibau has been working on a global ban on mercury in dentistry for over two decades. She has been an active participant in the Minamata Convention on Mercury Treaty, exposing the truth about the dangers of mercury in dentistry. As a writer and researcher, she continues her work with Dr. Blanche educating both health care professionals and consumers about biological dentistry.

Dr. Blanche D. Grube and Anita Vazquez Tibau will be appearing live on Friday February 11th at 5 PM PST and 8 PM EST on "Nu Wellness TV with Dr. Cherilyn Lee." https://www.youtube.com/c/NuWellnessTVwithDrCherilynLee

Please contact Sandy Russoniello at Huggins-Grube Dental Center ( [email protected] or 570-343-1500) to schedule an interview with Dr. Blanche Grube. Visit www.chewbook.com for more information.

SOURCE Dr. Blanche D. Grube