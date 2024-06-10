CHEWS A PUPPY OF OCOEE AWARDS $20,000 IN 2024 SCHOLARSHIPS

OCOEE, Fla., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an ongoing effort to help make a direct impact within the Ocoee community and as part of its continuing community outreach program, an Ocoee pet store aptly named Chews A Puppy announced its scholarship program in 2021. In May of each year, Ocoee High School holds their annual awards ceremony where eager students gather to cheer on the recipients of various awards and the energy in the room is contagious. At the ceremony, four deserving Ocoee High School Seniors are awarded a $5000.00 scholarship to the school of their choice from Chews A Puppy. The four students who were recipients of the 2024 Chews A Puppy Scholarships, like the others before them, were very appreciative of receiving the monetary assistance towards their future educational pursuits.

The time has come to fulfill the duties of awarding Four lucky Ocoee High School Seniors a $5000.00 scholarship to the school of their choice. On May 3, 2022, Ocoee High School held their Award ceremony where unexpecting students gathered to see if they had achieved their goal of receiving a scholarship. The four students who won the Chews A Puppy Scholarship were without words, and beyond excited to be receiving money towards furthering their education.

During the awards ceremony, four worthy recipients were named and awarded $5000.00 each towards their ongoing education in their fields of study at the schools of their choice; Florida State University, University of Florida, University of Central Florida, and Florida International University, where they will study in the fields of veterinary medicine, neuroscience, data analyst in the medical field, and criminal justice. All four recipients of the Chews A Puppy scholarships were visibly thrilled when their names were announced, running up to the stage with large smiles on their faces and receiving congratulations from their friends and families in the audience.

According to Ashley, a manager of Chews A Puppy, the businesses community outreach programs including the scholarships program are very near and dear to the hearts of the entire staff.

"Giving back to the community that supports us is an important part of our business goals. Each year the staff looks forward to attending the Ocoee High School awards ceremony. Seeing the smiles and genuine gratitude on the students faces is so rewarding to all of us."

Chews A Puppy located on West Colonial Drive, is a destination for everything dog related. With a welcoming space filled with happy, bouncy puppies eagerly awaiting their forever homes along with a wide variety of items including bakery treats, pet food and toys, Chews A Puppy enjoys a large customer-base of dog lovers that often stop in to interact with the puppies or to bring their dog in for a visit with the staff and enjoy some treats. Chews A Puppy offers an unmatched health warranty and vaccination program in Florida and customers appreciate the peace of mind that comes with taking home a new furry friend, making it easy to understand why the business is so popular with customers. On any given day, the store is filled with enthusiastic customers being assisted by a caring staff of pet lovers. Chews A Puppy also offers daily discounts for first responders and current and retired military members, and donates regularly to local schools sports teams, police K-9 units, along with other local outreach programs in Ocoee to assist those facing challenging situations within the community.

SOURCE Chews A Puppy