Chewsy Launches Beautiful Hair and Youthful Skin at Foxtrot

News provided by

Chewsy

18 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chewsy, a leading provider of innovative and delicious, candy style vitamin chews, is excited to launch at Foxtrot with Beautiful Hair 30ct tubs and Youthful Skin 6ct-trial pack sachets.

Foxtrot customers can now add Chewsy chews to their list of wellness essentials when shopping for hassle-free, quality products from their go-to retailer. Chewsy offers a different kind of supplement, delivering a 360 blend of essential nutrients to aid consumers along their wellness journey.

From taste to texture, Chewsy is known for its clean, mindful ingredients and delicious taste. Unlike traditional gummies, Chewsy chews are individually wrapped so they stay sanitary and are easily portable. The chews fit more nutrients than gummies and only contain 3 grams of organic sugar and no gelatin. Beautiful Hair and Youthful Skin provide beauty boosting benefits to optimize the efficacy of daily regimens:

Beautiful Hair - Formulated with 12 key nutrients to support hair health and strength, this chew is infused with Biotin, Goji Berry, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, and essential B vitamins.

Youthful Skin - This delicious raspberry lemonade flavored chew supports skin health and a more youthful appearance boasting Hyaluronic acid, grape seed extract, minerals, and essential antioxidants.

"Foxtrot shares our commitment to providing a curated collection of products with an added level of innovation and convenience for customers," stated Chewsy Co-founder Sean Ross. "We are thrilled to introduce both Beautiful Hair and Youthful Skin to Foxtrot, allowing consumers to explore tasty and effective alternatives to enhance their beauty and wellness routines."

Beautiful Hair tubs and Youthful Skin sachets are now available at Foxtrot stores across the U.S. For more information about Chewsy visit www.chewsychews.com.

About Chewsy Chews

A leading provider of high-quality chewable supplements. Chewsy chews taste like candy, but they're filled with scientifically validated nutrition. Because Chewsy chews are bigger than gummies, they can fit more nutrients in them and contain only 3 grams of sugar, and no gelatin. The chews are individually wrapped to be portable, sanitary, and mess-free in heat/warm weather. Chewsy products are available on Amazon and at Whole Foods, Target, Sprouts, CVS, Mother's Market and other major retailers nationwide. For more information about Chewsy, please visit www.chewsychews.com.

SOURCE Chewsy

Also from this source

Chewsy Launches Women's Multi and Beautiful Hair Vitamins at Mother's Market and Kitchen

Celebrate National Wellness Month With Chewsy's Collection of Vitamin Chews

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.