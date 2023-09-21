Chewsy Launches Multi Vitamin Essentials for Women, Hair, & Skin at Bristol Farms

News provided by

Chewsy

21 Sep, 2023, 09:02 ET

The Unique Line of Candy-Like Chews Feature Vitamins, Minerals, Superfoods, and Probiotics 
to Support Health and Well-being

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chewsy, a leading provider of innovative and delicious candy style vitamin chews, is thrilled to announce Women's Multi, Youthful Skin, and Beautiful Hair chews now available for purchase at Bristol Farms. These one-of-a-kind vitamin chews deliver a complete blend of essential nutrients, bursting with juicy flavor but even juicer health benefits.

Chewsy chews are individually wrapped for a convenient and on-the-go experience that can be easily packed in a lunchbox or backpack for a mid-day treat. Orasorb optimal absorption technology allows for prolonged contact with submucosal membranes and helps activate the body's digestive enzymes to enhance the absorption of nutrients.

"We are so pleased to offer an assortment of our best selling offerings at Bristol Farms," said Chewsy Co-founder, Sean Ross, "Bristol Farms' reputation as a quality neighborhood market allows consumers to discover Chewsy in their own community during their shopping experiences. This partnership allows us to reach a wider audience that are looking for unique and healthy everyday essentials."

  • Women's Multi: ($29.99) This cranberry grape chew delivers a complete formula for women and is scientifically formulated with 23 nutrients and 100% daily value of 16 essential vitamins and minerals.
  • Youthful Skin: ($29.99) This delicious raspberry lemonade flavored chew supports skin health and a more youthful appearance boasting Hyaluronic acid, grape seed extract, minerals, and essential antioxidants.
  • Beautiful Hair: ($29.99) Formulated with 12 key nutrients to support hair health and strength, this chew is infused with Biotin, Goji Berry, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, and essential B vitamins.

For more information about the Chewsy Women's Multi, Youthful Skin, and Beautiful Hair, visit Chewsychews.com or BristolFarms.com.

About Chewsy Chews:
A leading provider of high-quality chewable supplements. Chewsy chews taste like candy, but they're filled with scientifically validated nutrition. Because Chewsy chews are bigger than gummies, they can fit more nutrients in them and contain only 3 grams of sugar, and no gelatin. The chews are individually wrapped to be portable, sanitary, and mess-free in heat/warm weather. Chewsy products can be found at www.chewsychews.com, Bristol Farms, Amazon, Target, Sprouts, Whole Foods, and CVS.

SOURCE Chewsy

