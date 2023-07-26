Chewsy Launches So Long Stress and Women's Multi Vitamin Chews at H-E-B Grocery Company

News provided by

Chewsy

26 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chewsy, a leading provider of innovative and delicious, candy style vitamin chews, has announced the launch of So Long Stress and Women's Multi chews to H-E-B Grocery Company customers nationwide. Chewsy's chewable vitamins deliver a 360 blend of essential nutrients to aid consumers in reaching their wellness goals.

So Long Stress is a naturally flavored, non-drowsy tropical fruit chew, scientifically formulated with nutrients to support a relaxed, focused state of mind and help combat the acute effects of stress.

The Women's Multi is a delicious cranberry grape flavored chew, scientifically formulated with 23 nutrients and 100% daily value of 16 essential vitamins and minerals to deliver a complete formula for women.

"We are excited to partner with H-E-B Grocery Company who shares the commitment of providing exceptional products for their customers without compromise of convenience, quality or selection," stated Chewsy Co-founder Sean Ross. "We couldn't be happier to bring our vitamin chews to H-E-B customers who depend on the retailer to provide healthy living essentials they can trust.

From taste to texture, Chewsy's formulas stand out from traditional gummies or chewable vitamins as they boast a candy style feel that is bursting with juicy flavor and even juicer health benefits. Because Chewsy chews are bigger than gummies, we can fit more nutrients in them and each chew only has 3 grams of organic sugar. The chews are individually wrapped for a convenient and on-the-go experience.

So Long Stress and Women's Multi vitamins are now available at H-E-B Grocery Company. For more information about Chewsy visit ChewsyChews.com and heb.com.

About Chewsy Chews
A leading provider of high-quality chewable supplements. Chewsy chews taste like candy, but they're filled with scientifically validated nutrition. Because Chewsy chews are bigger than gummies, they can fit more nutrients in them and contain only 3 grams of sugar, and no gelatin. The chews are individually wrapped to be portable, sanitary, and mess-free in heat/warm weather. Chewsy products can be found at www.chewsychews.com, Target, Sprouts, Whole Foods, CVS, H-E-B, and Amazon.

SOURCE Chewsy

Also from this source

Chewsy Launches Beautiful Hair, So Long Stress, and Women's Multi Vitamin Chews at CVS Pharmacy

Chewsy Vitamin Chews Launches at Sprouts With Women's and Men's Offerings

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.