Chewsy Launches the Ultimate Kids' Multi Vitamin on Amazon

News provided by

Chewsy

14 Sep, 2023, 09:17 ET

The Unique Line of Candy-Like Chews Feature 23 Vitamins, Minerals, Superfoods, and Probiotics to Support Children's Health and Well-being

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chewsy, a leading provider of innovative and delicious candy style vitamin chews, is thrilled to announce the new Kids' Multi Vitamin is now available for purchase on Amazon. These one-of-a-kind vitamin chews deliver a complete blend of essential nutrients so children can stay healthy and full of energy.

The Chewsy Kids' Multi is a unique supplement designed with kids in mind, offering a naturally flavored, tasty wild berry chew that can be taken daily. Scientifically formulated with 23 nutrients and only 3 grams of sugar per chew, parents can rest easy knowing their children are getting the nutrition they need.

"We are so pleased to offer our Kids' Multi on Amazon," said Chewsy Co-founder, Sean Ross, "Amazon's reputation as a go-to, easily accessible online destination for all aligns with our mission to provide high-quality supplements that are not only effective but also enjoyable for our customers. This partnership allows us to reach a wider audience of parents who prioritize the health and wellbeing of their children and are looking for hassle-free and healthy everyday essentials."

From taste to texture, the new Kids' Multi stands out from traditional gummies or chewable vitamins as they feature a candy style that is bursting with juicy flavor but even juicer health benefits. Each chew contains key vitamins and minerals like Vitamin A, Vitamin B12, Vitamin D, Probiotics, Zinc, Selenium and superfoods like blueberry, elderberry, pomegranate and acai. Chewsy chews are individually wrapped for a convenient and on-the-go experience that can be easily packed in a lunchbox or backpack for a mid-day treat. Orasorb optimal absorption technology allows for prolonged contact with submucosal membranes and helps activate the body's digestive enzymes to enhance the absorption of nutrients.

Along with the Kids' Multi, customers can also shop Women's Multi, Men's Multi, Immune Support, Peaceful Sleep, So Long Stress, Youthful Skin, and more on Amazon.

For more information about the Chewsy Kids' Multi and Women's Multi, visit Chewsychews.com or Amazon.com.

About Chewsy Chews:
A leading provider of high-quality chewable supplements. Chewsy chews taste like candy, but they're filled with scientifically validated nutrition. Because Chewsy chews are bigger than gummies, they can fit more nutrients in them and contain only 3 grams of sugar, and no gelatin. The chews are individually wrapped to be portable, sanitary, and mess-free in heat/warm weather. Chewsy products can be found at www.chewsychews.com, Amazon, Target, Sprouts, Whole Foods, and CVS.

SOURCE Chewsy

Also from this source

Chewsy Announces Roll Out of Beautiful Hair and Youthful Skin Beauty Supplements At Earth Fare

Chewsy Launches A Collection Of Wellness Supplements At Harmons Grocery Stores Across Utah

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.