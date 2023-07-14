Chewsy Vitamin Chews Launches at Sprouts With Women's and Men's Offerings

News provided by

Chewsy

14 Jul, 2023, 08:05 ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chewsy, a leading provider of innovative and delicious, candy style vitamin chews, is thrilled to bring Youthful Skin, Beautiful Hair and Women's and Men's Multivitamin chews, to Sprouts customers nationwide. These chewable vitamins deliver a complete blend of essential nutrients for the body and mind:

Youthful Skin is a delicious tasting raspberry lemonade flavored chew designed to support skin health and a more youthful appearance. The chew is formulated with hyaluronic acid, grape seed extract, minerals, and antioxidants.

Beautiful Hair is formulated with 12 key nutrients to support hair health and strength from the inside out! Infused with Biotin, Goji Berry, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, and essential B Vitamins.

The Women's Multi is a delicious cranberry grape flavored chew, scientifically formulated with 23 nutrients and 100% daily value of 16 essential vitamins and minerals to deliver a complete formula for women.

The Men's Multi is scientifically formulated with 100% of the Daily Value for 16 essential nutrients. These naturally flavored cranberry grape chews contain saw palmetto, stinging nettle, probiotics, zinc and selenium for added men's support.

"We are thrilled to partner with Sprouts Farmers Market whose mission is to make natural foods accessible to everyone and holds itself to partnering with like-minded brands that are minimally processed and free of artificial flavors, colors, preservatives and artificial ingredients," said Chewsy Co-founder Sean Ross. "Sprouts' values align perfectly with Chewsy and allows us to reach a wider audience of health conscious consumers who prioritize their health and wellbeing and are constantly on-the-go."

From taste to texture, all the formulas stand out from traditional gummies or chewable vitamins as they feature a candy style that is bursting with juicy flavor but even juicer health benefits. Chewsy chews are individually wrapped for a convenient and on-the-go experience.

Chewsy Youthful Skin, Beautiful Hair, Women's Multi and Men's Multi Chews are now available at Sprouts Farmers Market. For more information about Chewsy visit ChewsyChews.com and Sprouts.com.

About Chewsy Chews

 A leading provider of high-quality chewable supplements. Chewsy chews taste like candy, but they're filled with scientifically validated nutrition. Because Chewsy chews are bigger than gummies, they can fit more nutrients in them and contain only 3 grams of sugar, and no gelatin. The chews are individually wrapped to be portable, sanitary, and mess-free in heat/warm weather. Chewsy products can be found at www.chewsychews.com, Target, Sprouts, Whole Foods, CVS, and Amazon.

SOURCE Chewsy

Also from this source

Chewsy Announces Exclusive Retail Partnership with Whole Foods Market for Immune Support and Peaceful Sleep Chewable Vitamins

Chewsy Launches the Ultimate Kids' Multi Vitamin Exclusively at Target

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.