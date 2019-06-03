Chewy, Inc. Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

DANIA BEACH, Fla., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chewy, Inc. today announced that it has launched the roadshow for the initial public offering of its Class A common stock. Chewy is offering 5.6 million shares of its Class A common stock. A subsidiary of PetSmart, Inc., is offering 36 million shares of Chewy's Class A common stock, plus up to an additional 6.24 million shares that the underwriters have the option to purchase. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $17.00 and $19.00 per share. The shares have been approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CHWY".

Chewy intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes. Chewy will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares offered by the subsidiary of PetSmart, Inc.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Allen & Company LLC are acting as joint lead bookrunning managers for the offering. BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital Inc., Jefferies LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, UBS Securities LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are also acting as joint bookrunning managers. Nomura Securities International, Inc., Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as co-managers.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or Allen & Company LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 711 Fifth Avenue, 10th Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (212) 339-2220 or by email at allenprospectus@allenco.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Chewy

Our mission is to be the most trusted and convenient online destination for pet parents everywhere. We believe that we are the preeminent online source for pet products, supplies and prescriptions as a result of our broad selection of high-quality products which we offer at competitive prices and deliver with an exceptional level of care and a personal touch. We continually develop innovative ways for our customers to engage with us and partner with more than 1,600 of the best and most trusted brands in the pet industry to bring a high-bar, customer-centric experience to our customers.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements, including statements regarding the initial public offering. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on Chewy's current expectations and projections regarding its business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward looking statements. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those in Chewy's registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE Chewy, Inc.