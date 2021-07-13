Cheyenne Mountain Software Announces New Name and Expanded National Presence for Its Patient Movement Platform

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motient, formerly Cheyenne Mountain Software, announced its new name and expanded national reach for its advanced Mission Control solution. Motient's patient movement platform empowers hospitals and health systems to establish universal workflows for emergent patient movement, capturing previously inaccessible data to improve patient care and realize new-found quality and revenue opportunities.

"Our new name, Motient, represents the convergence of patient and motion, offering new ways for healthcare leaders to evaluate, understand, and harness the power of efficient patient movement," said Dallan Huff, Motient President. "Our solutions offer workflows and insights to address the challenges with the emergent patient transfer process — the initial requesting process, working with the transport vendors on the coordination of the patient transport, and understanding the overall impact of patient movement for the hospital or system. We are doing it all with the clarity and visibility, accuracy, and reliability needed to support the evolving healthcare and value-based care landscape."

Motient's Mission Control empowers healthcare organizations by providing a seamless transport requesting process, transport logistics and communication dashboard and a comprehensive analytics platform to simplify workflows and transport decisions. Mission Control uses a proprietary patient acuity assessment tool which equips providers and utilization managers with a standardized methodology to create a standard scoring system on patient severity specific to transfers.

"After decades of observing and being involved in thousands of patient transfers as an emergency medicine sender and receiver, it became clear that there was room for a better way for the patient and the clinical team," added Martin Sellberg, M.D., FACEP, Motient co-founder. "We are pioneering the way we look at the important connecting points of level of care, quality of care, resource management, and economics involved in every patient transfer. Our goal is to make patient movement more efficient and intelligent, while eliminating silos of communication and data."

Motient's analytics and data intelligence enable physicians, nurses, hospital quality and financial leaders, and emergency medical services (EMS) teams to efficiently initiate, monitor, manage and evaluate patient transfers from multiple platforms, all while accessing essential decision support tools for all sizes of hospitals and health systems, including rural, Critical Access Hospitals, as well as Accountable Care Organizations.

Following successful implementation across more than 70 Midwest hospitals and with more than 5,500 interfacility transfers, Motient is equipped to expand its capabilities to hospitals and health systems across the U.S. Motient's product provides both sending and receiving hospitals and transportation vendors with dedicated workflows, real-time communication and data, including Motient's proprietary patient Acuity Score, transfer length, wait times, distance, available transfer modalities, and response times.

"What started as a simple idea of helping physicians and nurses more efficiently and effectively transfer patients from rural, critical access hospitals to tertiary and quaternary care facilities, now encompasses the broader challenge of overcoming patient transfer obstacles beyond emergent care to behavioral health and other patient transfer situations," added Huff.

About Motient:

Motient, a pioneer in patient movement solutions, equips hospitals, hospital systems, healthcare networks, and ACOs with the tools and data required to ensure quality care and value in patient transfers. Led by seasoned healthcare experts and emergency physicians, our team understands the patient transfer pain points, enabling Motient to transform information into relevant insights, actionable data, and enhanced workflows.

