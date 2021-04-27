Chez Alice Patisserie Receives 2021 Best of Princeton Award

PRINCETON, N.J., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chez Alice Patisserie has been selected for the 2021 Best of Princeton Award in the Cafe category by the Princeton Award Program.

Each year, the Princeton Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Princeton area a great place to live, work and play.

Best of Princeton - Best Cafe winner Chez Alice Patisserie

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2021 Princeton Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Princeton Award Program and data provided by third parties.

"We are honored to have received this recognition," says Elka Devash, co-owner and chief creative officer of Genesis Hospitality, Chez Alice's parent company. "Our customers are at the heart of what we do and we are lucky to part of this vibrant community and to help celebrate all the special occasions."

About Chez Alice Patisserie

Eat like a Parisian in the heart of downtown Princeton at Chez Alice Patisserie, an airy café where macarons reflect every color of the rainbow and powdered sugar dusts pastries like fresh snow. Stop in for coffee, tea, or sipping chocolate and peruse the pastry case. Whether you're looking for the flakiest croissant or the most decadent cookies in town, this artisanal bakery is the spot.

About Genesis Hospitality

Genesis Hospitality is a collection of restaurants and bars, historical inns and event spaces, bakeries (such as Chez Alice Patisserie), and boutique hotels. We are committed to crafting exceptional experiences for our guests. Whether you're looking for fine dining with a breathtaking wine list or a casual pastry and coffee, we're happy to deliver it with excellent service and our signature warmth.

About Princeton Award Program

The Princeton Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Princeton area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.

The Princeton Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.

