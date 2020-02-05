CHG Healthcare acquires LocumsMart, the leading locum tenens management system

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CHG Healthcare , the nation's largest privately held healthcare staffing company, announced today the acquisition of LocumsMart , the leading locum tenens vendor management system (VMS).

CHG's high-touch, people-first approach and industry-leading physician staffing capabilities — paired with the high-tech workflow and tools LocumsMart provides — will create the most complete staffing solution in the locum tenens industry.

"This acquisition combines the power of CHG — the company who founded the locum tenens industry 40 years ago and still leads it today — with LocumsMart, the leading locums VMS solution that transformed the way clients use a VMS to manage their business," says Scott Beck, CEO of CHG Healthcare. "This will create an unmatched experience for our clients."

"CHG Healthcare has long been the gold standard for locum tenens staffing because of the quality of their providers and the service they offer their customers," says Aaron Paul, CEO of LocumsMart. "We're excited to use our technology to enhance the experience for CHG customers, while continuing to serve our healthcare clients across the country."

LocumsMart will remain a standalone brand in the CHG family of companies.

CHG owns five healthcare staffing companies — CompHealth, Weatherby Healthcare, Global Medical Staffing, RNnetwork, and Foundation Medical Staffing — that place more than 15,000 providers worldwide, serving 28 million patients each year.

CHG also acquired Modio Health , a cloud-based credentialing and career management solution for healthcare providers and organizations, in 2019.

CHG employs more than 3,000 people throughout the United States.

About LocumsMart

LocumsMart is a vendor-neutral vendor management system (VMS) that connects healthcare organizations with healthcare staffing agencies and physicians to fill their locums needs. Founded in 2008, LocumsMart has ongoing relationships with more than 2,000 hospitals and clinics and nearly 100 locums agencies. The company is headquartered in Atlanta and has 25 employees.

About CHG Healthcare

Founded in 1979, CHG is the parent company of five healthcare staffing companies: CompHealth , Weatherby Healthcare , Global Medical Staffing , RNnetwork , and Foundation Medical Staffing . CHG is also the parent company of two technology companies: Modio Health and LocumsMart.

CHG prides itself on having a values-driven culture that focuses on Putting People First and has been named a top workplace by both FORTUNE and Glassdoor . To learn more about the company's staffing solutions and culture, visit www.chghealthcare.com .

