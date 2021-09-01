CHG Healthcare makes PEOPLE Magazine and Great Place to Work's 2021 list of Companies that Care

CHG also focuses on giving back to the community, donating thousands of volunteer hours each year to local nonprofits and participating in medical and humanitarian efforts around the world.

CHG takes care of its people



CHG is guided by its core values and believes diversity makes the company stronger. A diversity, equity and inclusion committee actively works to create an equitable and inclusive environment that provides fair opportunities and a sense of belonging to all employees.

Throughout the pandemic, CHG has provided paid time off to employees who get sick with COVID or must care for other family members, grants for employees facing hard times, and opportunities for employees to help one another. To combat the lingering mental health effects of the pandemic, CHG increased on-site mental health counselors and now provides virtual mental health and marriage counseling.

CHG provides opportunities to positively impact communities



Volunteering is woven into the fabric of the company. All employees receive up to 16 hours of volunteer time off and unlimited hours for team volunteering. Employees can even join volunteer trips to lend a hand to communities in need.

The company also hosts a Making a Difference Week annually where employees participate in various fun activities to raise money for nonprofit organizations close to their hearts.

About CHG Healthcare



Founded in 1979, CHG is the nation's largest provider of locum tenens services and the parent company of five healthcare staffing companies: CompHealth, Weatherby Healthcare, Global Medical Staffing, RNnetwork, and Foundation Medical Staffing. CHG also owns two technology companies: Modio Health and LocumsMart. CHG prides itself on having a values-driven culture that focuses on putting people first. To learn more about the company's culture, visit http://www.chgcareers.com.

