CHG Healthcare named a Best Place to Work in Healthcare

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CHG Healthcare has been recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2019 and was ranked No. 44 on the list. The list honors workplaces throughout the healthcare industry that empower their employees to provide patients and customers with the best possible care, products, and services.

The award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

CHG Healthcare empowers its employees by creating a people-centric culture, which includes a variety of benefits to help them grow personally and professionally. Some of these benefits include free onsite healthcare, company-subsidized humanitarian trips, and paid volunteer time off.

The company's commitment to its core values – Putting People First, Continuous Improvement, Growth, Integrity and Ethics, and Quality and Professionalism – has helped it excel as a great place to work.

"We focus on our core values every single day," says Scott Beck, CEO of CHG Healthcare. "They're a part of every decision we make at CHG, and drive all of us to do our best work."

CHG employs more than 2,800 people in eight offices across the country, including Utah, Florida, North Carolina, Connecticut, Michigan, and Oklahoma. Last year, CHG's staffing companies placed more than 14,000 medical providers across the country who served 27 million patients.

About CHG Healthcare

Founded in 1979, CHG Healthcare Services is a leader in healthcare staffing and the nation's largest provider of locum tenens services. Through its trusted brands — CompHealth , Weatherby Healthcare , RNnetwork , Foundation Medical Staffing and Global Medical Staffing — the company provides temporary and permanent placement of physicians, allied health professionals and nurses to healthcare facilities across America. CHG prides itself on having a values-driven culture that focuses on Putting People First. The company is known for its award-winning culture and benefits and has been named one of FORTUNE magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For" each of the past 10 years. To learn more about CHG's workplace culture, visit www.chghealthcare.com .

