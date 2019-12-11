CHG Healthcare named to Glassdoor's list of Best Places to Work in 2020

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CHG Healthcare, the nation's largest privately held healthcare staffing company, has been honored with the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award, which recognizes the Best Places to Work in 2020. The company ranks No. 47 in the large company category with an overall company rating of 4.5 out of 5.

Now in its 12th year, the Employees' Choice Awards program is based solely on the input of employees, who provide feedback on their jobs, work environments and companies on Glassdoor.

"We're honored to be named by our people as a best company to work for," says Scott Beck, CEO of CHG Healthcare. "Our culture belongs to all of our people, and they've worked for more than a decade to make it stronger by sharing their feedback, caring for each other and putting people first."

CHG Healthcare enhances the employee experience by creating a people-first culture that empowers employees to grow personally and professionally and encourages them to take care of each other and their community. The company offers employees a variety of people-centric benefits, including free onsite healthcare, company-subsidized humanitarian trips and paid volunteer time off.

CHG's commitment to its core values — Putting People First, Continuous Improvement, Growth, Integrity and Ethics, and Quality and Professionalism — has helped it stand out among employers. For a decade, the company has been recognized as one of Fortune magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For. It has also been named as a top workplace for women, for training and in healthcare, as well as one of People magazine's 50 Companies that Care. CHG and its brands have been further honored as top companies in Utah, Michigan, Florida, Oklahoma and North Carolina.

CHG employs more than 3,000 people in offices around the country. Last year, CHG's staffing companies placed more than 14,000 medical providers throughout the world who served 27 million patients.

Learn more about CHG Healthcare and its inclusive, people-focused culture at chghealthcare.com/blog/.

About CHG Healthcare

Founded in 1979, CHG Healthcare is a leader in healthcare staffing and the nation's largest provider of locum tenens services. Through its trusted brands — CompHealth, Weatherby Healthcare, RNnetwork, Foundation Medical Staffing, Global Medical Staffing, and Modio Health — the company provides and enhances temporary and permanent placement of physicians, allied health professionals and nurses to healthcare facilities across America. CHG prides itself on having a values-driven culture that focuses on Putting People First. The company is known for its award-winning culture and benefits and has been named one of FORTUNE magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For" each of the past 10 years. To learn more about CHG's workplace culture, visit www.chghealthcare.com.

SOURCE CHG Healthcare

Related Links

http://www.chghealthcare.com

