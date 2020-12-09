CHG Healthcare Names Leslie Snavely Chief Sales Officer, Scott Boecker Chief Digital Officer

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CHG Healthcare, the nation's largest privately held healthcare staffing company, today announced changes to its C-Suite. Leslie Snavely was named the company's new chief sales officer, replacing Mark Law, who recently retired after 31 years with the company. CHG also named Scott Boecker its new chief digital officer.

"CHG Healthcare has experienced remarkable growth over the years — both in our business and our culture — and Mark played a key role in all of it," says Scott Beck, chief executive officer of CHG Healthcare. "We will all miss him, but are excited for him to start the next chapter of his life."

Law is succeeded by Leslie Snavely, who joined CHG in 2010. In the years since, she has led the company's marketing, enterprise client solutions, product management, and engineering teams. Most recently, she served as chief digital officer, where she led the formation of the company's digital strategy, including the acquisition of its two technology companies, Modio Health and LocumsMart.

"I've loved learning from Mark over the past 10 years and I'm looking forward to working even more closely with our industry-leading recruiting teams as we work to serve our healthcare providers and clients," Snavely says. "Healthcare is evolving and clinical talent is in short supply. I'm excited to partner with our customers to continue to improve the staffing experience and, ultimately, help them provide the best possible care for patients."

In her new role, Snavely will oversee the company's sales and marketing efforts. Collectively, CHG's five staffing brands — CompHealth, Weatherby Healthcare, Global Medical Staffing, RNnetwork, and Foundation Medical Staffing — place more than 13,000 medical providers each year, touching the lives of more than 25 million patients.

Scott Boecker, CHG's new chief digital officer, brings to the position more than 20 years of product experience with venture-capital-backed startups and billion-dollar companies including Ticketmaster and Nike. In his new role, Boecker will lead CHG's digital innovations to make it easier for healthcare providers to work locum tenens assignments and for facilities to meet their staffing needs.

"I'm honored to join this amazing team of product developers and thrilled to have the opportunity to be part of CHG's continued digital transformation," Boecker says. "Our technology enhancements will be the perfect complement to the great service that CHG and its family of brands offer to healthcare facilities and providers."

"CHG created the locum tenens industry more than four decades ago," Scott Beck adds. "I'm proud that we are still leading the industry and pushing innovations that result in a better experience for healthcare providers and healthcare systems. Both Leslie and Scott will play a crucial role in this ongoing evolution."

About CHG Healthcare

Founded in 1979, CHG is the parent company of five healthcare staffing companies: CompHealth, Weatherby Healthcare, Global Medical Staffing, RNnetwork, and Foundation Medical Staffing. CHG also owns two technology companies: Modio Health and LocumsMart. CHG prides itself on having a values-driven culture that focuses on putting people first and has been named a top workplace by both FORTUNE and Glassdoor. To learn more about the company's staffing solutions and culture, visit http://www.chghealthcare.com.

SOURCE CHG Healthcare

Related Links

https://chghealthcare.com/

