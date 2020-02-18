CHG Healthcare Once Again Recognized As A Best Companies To Work For By Fortune Magazine

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 11th consecutive year, CHG Healthcare — the nation's largest privately held healthcare staffing company — has been recognized on Fortune magazine's annual 100 Best Companies to Work For list. This year, the company ranks No. 73. Rankings are based on employees' feedback and reward companies who best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization.

"We're honored to be on this prestigious list for more than a decade," says Scott Beck, CEO of CHG Healthcare. "Our team is filled with talented people who go above and beyond to take care of each other and our customers and enhance our culture. We wouldn't be a great company without them."

To determine the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list, Great Place to Work analyzed responses from more than 650,000 employees at organizations across the country. Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team.

Here are some of the reasons why employees say they love working at CHG:

Expanded parental leave: Last year, CHG increased parental leave by three weeks, giving mothers a total of 12 weeks of maternity leave and fathers a total of nine weeks of paternity leave. Onsite health clinic and mental health services: CHG employees and their families have access to free onsite healthcare, including primary care services, mental health services, health coaching and disease management. Volunteer time off (VTO): CHG makes a difference in the community by giving employees up to 16 hours of company-paid time off annually to volunteer. The company also offers unlimited team VTO for team members to volunteer together. In 2019, employees used more than 12,000 hours of VTO serving in their local communities. Flexible schedules: A healthy work-life balance is a priority at CHG. As part of its putting people first initiatives, the company offers a variety of alternative work schedules, including flextime, job sharing, a compressed workweek, telecommuting and regular part-time work. Employee feedback: CHG encourages employees to share ideas and opportunities for improvement with anyone in the company, including executive leaders. In addition, the company conducts an annual employee experience survey and makes concrete changes based on the feedback.

In addition to being recognized as a Fortune Best Companies to Work For, CHG has also been honored with the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award, which recognizes the best places to work in 2020. The company has also been named as a top workplace for women, for training and in healthcare, as well as one of People magazine's 50 Companies that Care. CHG and its brands have been further honored as top companies in Utah, Michigan, Florida, Oklahoma and North Carolina.

CHG has more than 3,100 employees in offices around the country. In 2019, CHG's family of healthcare staffing brands placed more than 15,000 medical providers in the U.S., serving over 28 million patients worldwide.

Learn more about CHG Healthcare and its inclusive, people-focused culture at chghealthcare.com.

About CHG Healthcare

Founded in 1979, CHG Healthcare is a leader in healthcare staffing and the nation's largest provider of locum tenens services. Through its trusted brands — CompHealth, Weatherby Healthcare, RNnetwork, Foundation Medical Staffing, Global Medical Staffing, Modio Health, and LocumsMart — the company provides and enhances temporary and permanent placement of physicians, allied health professionals and nurses to healthcare facilities around the world. CHG prides itself on having a values-driven culture that focuses on Putting People First. To learn more about CHG's workplace culture, visit www.chghealthcare.com.

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses from more than 650,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations across the country. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They use their unparalleled benchmark data to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually in Fortune.

