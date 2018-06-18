CHG Healthcare ranks No. 12 on Computerworld's 2018 list of 100 Best Places to Work in IT

"It's a great honor to be recognized as one the Best Places to Work in IT," says Michael Peterson, senior vice president of information technology at CHG Healthcare. "We know that in order to recruit and retain the best people, we need to make sure employees are not only satisfied, but feel like their job makes a real difference."

CHG's Putting People First culture is the driving force behind the company's unique benefits that seek to enhance employees' work and personal lives.

The company offers its people a number of unique benefits, including:

— Employees and their families receive free healthcare, including primary care services, health coaching, and disease management, and employees can schedule appointments during work time. The clinics also dispense nearly 40 medications at no cost, including antibiotics, antivirals, and starter packs for allergies. On-site mental health services — Counselors in the Salt Lake City and Florida health clinics provide free counseling for depression, anxiety, substance abuse and alcohol problems, stress management, and other mental health concerns.

— Counselors in the and health clinics provide free counseling for depression, anxiety, substance abuse and alcohol problems, stress management, and other mental health concerns. Volunteer time off — Each employee receives eight hours of paid time off to volunteer in the community. Last year, CHG employees used 10,000 hours of volunteer time off to serve in the community, go on three humanitarian trips, and delivered more than 2,000 meals to seniors through the Meals on Wheels programs.

— Each employee receives eight hours of paid time off to volunteer in the community. Last year, CHG employees used 10,000 hours of volunteer time off to serve in the community, go on three humanitarian trips, and delivered more than 2,000 meals to seniors through the Meals on Wheels programs. Free on-site fitness centers — Employees have access to an on-site gym or can participate in free fitness classes, including yoga, kickboxing, dance fitness, and meditation.

"Over the past couple of years, we've seen an already tight market for tech talent get even tighter," said Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis. "Computerworld's 2018 Best Places to Work in IT list illustrates that the companies that offer the best working environments aren't satisfied with rolling out one or two initiatives. They seek an edge in the talent marketplace through a combination of good salaries, great benefits, ready access to training, and the deployment of cutting-edge technologies. They recognize that the top tech talent can easily move to the organization that respects them best, and they are determined to be that organization."

Learn more about CHG's people-centric culture at www.chghealthcare.com.

About CHG Healthcare

Founded in 1979, CHG Healthcare is a leader in healthcare staffing and the nation's largest provider of locum tenens services. Through its trusted brands — CompHealth, Weatherby Healthcare, RNnetwork, Foundation Medical Staffing and Global Medical Staffing — the company provides temporary and permanent placement of physicians, allied health professionals and nurses to healthcare facilities across America. CHG prides itself on having a values-driven culture that focuses on Putting People First. The company is known for its award-winning culture and benefits and has been named one of Fortune magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For" each of the past nine years. To learn more about CHG's workplace culture, visit www.chghealthcare.com.

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website (www.computerworld.com), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at www.idg.com.

About the Best Places to Work in IT list

The Best Places to Work in Information Technology (IT) list is an annual ranking of the top 100 work environments for technology professionals by IDG's Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. In addition, Computerworld conducts extensive surveys of IT workers, and their responses factor heavily in determining the rankings.

