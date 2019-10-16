CHI® & LG Household & Health Care Launch Exclusive Haircare Line with Avon called AVON CHI® ESSENTIALS

LG H&H recently acquired New Avon Company in April 2019. Under LG H&H's ownership, New Avon Company will continue its strategy of product innovation, while strengthening its position as the leading social selling beauty company in the region.

Farouk Systems, Inc., a leader in creating and manufacturing award winning haircare and styling tools under the CHI® and BioSilk® brands, partnered with LG H&H in 2016 with a joint goal of bringing the latest technology and advancements to the beauty industry.

AVON CHI® ESSENTIALS consists of 4 pH balanced products that are sulfate and paraben free: Replenishing Shampoo, Moisturizing Conditioner, Repairing Serum & Thermal Protecting Spray. All products are over 90% natural and formulated exclusively for Avon. They contain a blend of nutrient and antioxidant rich ingredients like Aloe Vera, Pomegranate, and Hibiscus. Each provides balanced care for the hair and scalp while helping to maintain nourishment and shine. The Aloe Vera is organically grown by Farouk Systems, Inc. in Houston, TX. This ensures the finest aloe is used, allowing its natural moisturizing properties to lock in moisture and reduce frizz.

ABOUT FAROUK SYSTEMS, INC.

Farouk Systems, Inc. is a Houston based company of hairdressers for hairdressers. They manufacture high quality professional hair care products, including industry-leading brands CHI® and BioSilk®. Farouk Systems was founded in 1986 by Dr. Farouk Shami, a hairdresser whose mission is to provide the professional beauty industry with the most advanced American technology based upon "Education, Environment and Ethics". Farouk Systems distributes its products throughout the United States and to over 150 countries worldwide. www.Farouk.com

ABOUT LG HOUSEHOLD & HEALTH CARE

LG Household & Health Care (LG H&H) is the #1 consumer goods company in Korea, with leading positions in all major categories including cosmetics, personal care, home care and beverages. The company is listed on the Korea Stock Exchange with a market capitalization of USD $20 billion and full-year revenue of approximately USD $6 billion for 2018. In recent years, LG H&H has accelerated its expansion beyond Korea, with leading luxury cosmetics brands such as 'The history of Whoo', 'su:m' and 'belif', and is now one of the top global cosmetics companies in Asia.

ABOUT NEW AVON COMPANY

New Avon, ("New Avon Company") is the leading social selling beauty company in North America, with independent sales Representatives throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. Avon's portfolio includes award-winning skincare, color cosmetics, fragrance, personal care, and health and wellness products featuring brands such as ANEW, Avon True Color, Espira, and Skin So Soft, as well as fashion and accessories. Avon has a 133-year history of empowering women through economic opportunity, and supporting the causes that matter most to women. Avon philanthropy has contributed over $1 billion globally toward eradicating breast cancer and domestic violence. Learn more about New Avon and its products at www.avon.com.

