CHI-CHI'S™ Restaurants Set for Comeback After Two Decades

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 20 years after closing the last CHI-CHI'S™ restaurant location, the popular Mexican restaurant chain is set to make a comeback thanks to a new agreement with Hormel Foods, owner of CHI-CHI'S™ trademarks. The deal grants Michael McDermott, son of CHI-CHI'S™ founder, use of the CHI-CHI'S™ name on physical restaurant locations which are expected to open in 2025.

The backstory

Founded by restaurateur Marno McDermott and former Green Bay Packers player Max McGee in 1975, the CHI-CHI'S™ restaurant chain grew rapidly during the late 20th century, reaching more than 200 locations nationwide. However, a series of ownership changes eventually led to the chain's closure in 2004.

McDermott, who has built his career in the restaurant industry with brands like Kona Grill and Rojo Mexican Grill, is determined to honor his family's legacy by combining the classic CHI-CHI'S™ restaurant experience with modern influences.

"I still have fond memories of growing up in the CHI-CHI'S™ restaurants that my father built throughout their time, instilling in me the passion and determination to pursue my own career in the restaurant industry," said Michael McDermott, founder of CHI-CHI'S™ Restaurants, LLC, the new company formed to revive CHI-CHI'S™ Restaurants. "We have seen the impact our restaurant has had on individuals and families across the country and believe there is a strong opportunity to bring the brand back in a way that resonates with today's consumer – an updated dining experience with the same great taste and Mexican flavor."

Keep the legacy alive

Although there has not been a CHI-CHI'S™ restaurant in the United States in 20 years, McDermott believes the brand holds a special place in the hearts of those who remember its heyday and remains popular among consumers nationwide who enjoy its packaged salsas, tortillas, and seasonings, which will continue to be available as new restaurant locations open.

About Chi-Chi's Restaurants LLC

Founded by Michael McDermott, CHI-CHI's™ Restaurants LLC is a recently founded company revitalizing the iconic CHI-CHI's™ restaurant, which proudly served the Minneapolis community for 28 years. With a mission to deliver high-quality, value driven meals in a modern and lively atmosphere, the group is poised for success in their relaunch to the full-service dining industry.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide.

