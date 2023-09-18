CHI Dermatology Brings Unique Perspective on Personalized Medicine to Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Board-certified Dermatologist Dr. Ogechi Ikediobi (aka Dr. Chi), announces the opening of CHI Dermatology, a comprehensive, holistic, and integrative dermatology practice, in Walnut Creek, California. Dr. Chi synthesizes her knowledge of medical dermatology, Ayurveda and genetics to tailor individual treatment plans for patients with common and complex medical dermatology ailments. Dr. Chi also utilizes Fotona laser technology to safely address cosmetic concerns such as acne scars, skin rejuvenation, hair removal and hair restoration in patients of all skin types and skin tones.

"Our skin health is determined by internal and external influences, and taking care of your skin involves multiple factors to achieve optimal skin health and appearance." states Dr. Chi. "Each person's skin is unique and taking an integrative approach allows us to personalize and promote healthy, radiant skin from the inside, out."

As a board-certified Dermatologist, Dr. Chi views skin diseases as a mirror to the state of one's internal health. Given her deep knowledge of medicine, pharmacology, genetics, yoga/Ayurveda, she is uniquely positioned to address skin diseases in a holistic manner.

When it comes to the health of your skin, consider the following:

Proper nutrition for your unique body constitution, hydration, regular outdoor exercise and sufficient sleep play a critical role in skin health.

Protect skin from harmful UV radiation by using mineral sun protection, as well as wearing protective clothing and seeking shade.

Chronic stress can negatively impact your skin's health and engaging in mind-body techniques such as mediation, massage and bodywork can help restore balance.

Dr. Chi frequently addresses changing needs as we age. "There are patients who do all the right things – exercise, eat well, and use sunscreen. However, as they approach their 40's and 50's, their body goes through changes and their skin no longer responds in the same way" says Dr. Chi. "I apply my experience as a board-certified Dermatologist, my expertise in genetics and pharmacology as well as my work as a certified Ayurvedic wellness counselor to maintain skin health and vibrancy. It is an investment in maintaining one's overall health."

About CHI Dermatology:

Board-certified Dermatologist, Dr. Ogechi Ikediobi practices comprehensive, pediatric/adolescent, adult and geriatric dermatology care in Walnut Creek, California. Dr. Ogechi Ikediobi earned her undergraduate degree in Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences (Pharm.D.) from Florida A&M University. She subsequently earned her Ph.D. and completed her post-doctoral work in Molecular Biology and Pharmacogenomics at the University of Cambridge, Cambridge UK, and the National Cancer Institute, in Bethesda MD. Dr. Ogechi Ikediobi earned her MD at the University of California, San Francisco and completed her Dermatology residency at the University of California, San Diego. She also earned a certificate as an Ayurvedic wellness counselor at Kerala Ayurveda Academy in Milpitas, CA.

