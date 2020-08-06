CHI Franciscan Hospitals Recognized by Newsweek Among Best Maternity Hospitals of 2020

In partnership with Leapfrog Group , a panel of national experts rated U.S. health care facilities on standards of excellence in maternity care, including achieving low rates of C-section, episiotomy and early elective deliveries, and following crucial protocols to protect mothers and babies. These high standards were evaluated at the Family Birth Center of each hospital, which offer obstetrical care and midwifery services, high-risk pregnancy care and a Level II special care nursery, among other expert childbirth services.

"This recognition is a testament to our care team's dedication to providing exceptional maternity and childbirth services," said Ketul J. Patel, CEO of CHI Franciscan. "Providing high-quality, safe care is our number one priority and we pride ourselves on ensuring our comprehensive services meet the needs of families in our communities."

CHI Franciscan has long maintained the largest and most comprehensive women's program throughout the state, earning regional and national recognition for quality and safety outcomes across the system. CHI Franciscan and Virginia Mason have also worked together to increase maternal and women's health services through an outpatient obstetric and women's health clinic which opened in January, and as well as a birth center which will open in August.

The complete list of Leapfrog Group's Best Maternity Hospital recipients of 2020 appeared in the July 24 edition of Newsweek available online and in newsstands.

About CHI Franciscan

CHI Franciscan is a Catholic nonprofit health system based in Tacoma, Washington. One of the largest health systems in Washington state, CHI Franciscan is comprised of more than 12,500 physicians, advanced practice clinicians, nurses, and staff that provide expert, compassionate medical care at 10 acute care hospitals and more than 220 primary and specialty care clinics throughout the greater Puget Sound. As part of CommonSpirit Health, and as a member of every community we serve, we bring together medicine, kindness, respect, and compassion to help people truly begin to heal. We honor our values and legacy by investing in our communities. In 2019 we provided $197 million in community benefits, including free, subsidized, and reduced cost health care and programs. We are also the only Washington State hospital system that accepts an unlimited number of Medicaid patients. Follow CHI Franciscan on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/CHIFranciscan, Twitter @CHIFranciscan and Instagram @chi.franciscan or go to our website for information www.chifranciscan.org.

