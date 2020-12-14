CHI Franciscan's Expansion of St. Michael Medical Center Opens in Silverdale

The hospital will serve as a regional medical facility, providing care for patients across the Kitsap and the Olympic Peninsulas. The expansion positions CHI Franciscan to meet the needs of the fast-growing region by offering world-class care closer to home.

"The new St. Michael Medical Center represents our commitment to ensuring our communities have access to world-class care and services for generations to come. The facility builds upon our legacy of serving our community in times of need, as Harrison Medical Center originally opened over 100 years ago during the Spanish flu pandemic," said Ketul J. Patel, CEO of CHI Franciscan and Division President, PNW for CommonSpirit Health. "As we have been reminded during this difficult year, access to high-quality care is essential to building healthier communities. I am extremely grateful for the dedication of our team and support from our community to make opening a brand-new hospital a reality."

Hospital features

The brand-new hospital features leading-edge technology and diagnostics in a beautifully designed facility. It includes a Level III Trauma Center with a 56-bay emergency department, as well as 144 new critical and acute care beds. The campus also includes the existing Birth Center and Level II Special Care Nursery in Silverdale. Other features at St. Michael include:

Patient Experience: All-private patient rooms with guest accommodations for a loved one and views of the Olympics or Dyes Inlet, as well as an outdoor healing garden and on-campus access to the Clear Creek Trail.

All-private patient rooms with guest accommodations for a loved one and views of the Olympics or Dyes Inlet, as well as an outdoor healing garden and on-campus access to the Clear Creek Trail. Advanced Surgical Care : Minimally invasive procedures, new diagnostic imaging equipment, and robotic-assisted surgeries.

: Minimally invasive procedures, new diagnostic imaging equipment, and robotic-assisted surgeries. Cardiology : New hybrid operating room/catheterization lab, high-resolution CT scanners, and a new radial lounge, allowing for more minimally invasive cardiology procedures and shortened waiting times.

: New hybrid operating room/catheterization lab, high-resolution CT scanners, and a new radial lounge, allowing for more minimally invasive cardiology procedures and shortened waiting times. Sustainability : St. Michael is 50 percent more energy efficient than the average hospital in the Pacific Northwest region and will reduce water usage by 36 percent.

: St. Michael is 50 percent more energy efficient than the average hospital in the Pacific Northwest region and will reduce water usage by 36 percent. COVID-19 Safety Measures: Negative airflow capabilities for all rooms to help prevent the spread of infectious diseases, more spacious dining space and break rooms for staff to maintain social distance, and all-private patient rooms that will minimize close contact between patients and staff.

Transitioning facilities

On Saturday, December 12, 166 patients were moved from Bremerton to the new hospital in Silverdale. CHI Franciscan worked closely with partners at Olympic Ambulance, Central Kitsap Fire District, other medical transport agencies, and providers and staff to carefully prepare for this transition.

Following the move, the Bremerton emergency department (ED) will remain open with a reduced number of beds, until CHI Franciscan's urgent care center opens in 2021. Patients who go to the Bremerton ED may be transferred to Silverdale because it will have the staff and equipment necessary to handle higher-level emergencies ranging from surgeries to heart attacks. Learn more about the Emergency Services department here.

Please visit St. Michael Medical Center's Community Update webpage to learn more about the new hospital.

About CHI Franciscan

CHI Franciscan is a Catholic nonprofit health system based in Tacoma, Washington, with $2.45 billion in total revenue and a team of more than 12,500 physicians, advanced practice providers, nurses, and staff who provide expert, compassionate medical care at 10 hospitals and over 220 primary and specialty care clinics throughout the greater Puget Sound. This includes St. Anthony Hospital, Gig Harbor; St. Clare Hospital, Lakewood; St. Elizabeth Hospital, Enumclaw; St. Francis Hospital, Federal Way; St. Joseph Medical Center, Tacoma; St. Michael Medical Center, Bremerton and Silverdale; St. Anne Hospital, Burien; CHI Franciscan Rehabilitation Hospital, Tacoma, and Wellfound Behavioral Health Hospital, Tacoma. Started in 1891 by the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia, today CHI Franciscan is one of the largest health systems in Washington state. The system is comprised of more than 1,250 hospital beds and over 4,000 credentialed providers offering cardiovascular care, cancer care, orthopedics and sports medicine, neurosciences, women's care and other health care services. CHI Franciscan's mission is to create healthier communities, including caring for the poor and underserved. In fiscal year 2019, the organization provided nearly $200 million in community benefit—free, subsidized, and reduced cost health care and programs. Follow CHI Franciscan on Facebook facebook.com/chifranciscan, Twitter @CHIFranciscan and Instagram @chi.franciscan.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE CHI Franciscan

Related Links

https://www.chifranciscan.org/st-michael-medical-center/

