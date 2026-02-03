Chia Oil Emerges as an Easy, Everyday Way to Meet Healthy Fat Recommendations

Seeds of Wellness Chia Oil aligns with the Dietary Guidelines for Americans' recommendations amid evolving science demonstrating health benefits of chia's essential fatty acids

SANTIAGO, Chile, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Benexia® — a global leader in chia-based innovations. As consumer interest in healthier fats continues to grow alongside updated guidance from the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, Seeds of Wellness - a company dedicated to chia seeds - is expanding access to one of the most concentrated plant-based sources of omega-3s with the launch of a new, larger 500 mL bottle of Chia Oil.

A Simple Way to Prioritize Essential Fats

Seeds of Wellness Organic Cold-Pressed Chia Oil

The newly released Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend prioritizing oils that provide essential fatty acids when cooking or adding fats to meals, while also advising that saturated fat intake not exceed 10% of total daily calories. In practical terms, this means enjoying a variety of foods with healthy fats in order to maintain the right balance.

Seeds of Wellness Chia Oil meets these guidelines.

63% of the total fat in chia oil is omega-3 ALA , an essential fatty acid the body cannot produce on its own



, an essential fatty acid the body cannot produce on its own Just one teaspoon provides more than the recommended daily intake of ALA



provides more than the recommended daily intake of ALA Made only with 100% pure chia seeds, using a cold-press process designed to preserve its nutrient profile, quality, and naturally nutty flavor - no chemical solvents or diluents are used

"We're at an important moment in how we think about omega-3s," said Dr. Wendy Bazilian, DrPH, RDN. "ALA is an essential omega-3, and plant-based sources like chia are gaining attention not as alternatives, but as essential contributors to everyday health—especially when they're incorporated naturally into daily meals through simple, delicious food choices."

A Versatile, All-Purpose Culinary Oil

With a medium-high smoke point of 420°F, Seeds of Wellness Chia Oil fits seamlessly into everyday cooking routines. Its slightly nutty flavor works especially well when blended with olive oil, making it ideal for homemade salad dressings. Other suggested uses include: adding to smoothies for a boost of healthy fats, roasting vegetables, sautéing and baking.

Exemplary Environmental Stewardship

Benexia, the parent company behind Seeds of Wellness, is a field-to-shelf chia ingredients specialist that is vertically integrated from chia agricultural production to final ingredient solutions and distribution. The company is committed to advancing human and planet health by being hyper-focused on this small, but mighty seed.

The company's chia farms rely exclusively on rainwater as a watering source and follow regenerative agriculture practices. The chia seeds used in Seeds of Wellness Chia Oil are processed without the use of water, solvents or enzymes, using a nearly zero-waste, zero-water process from seed to packaging.

For consumers curious about incorporating chia oil into their routine, Seeds of Wellness is offering the original 250 mL bottle at 25% off for a limited time. Available on Amazon.

For Industry and Health Professionals: Consider joining "Essential Precursors to EPA & DHA," a professional group dedicated to advancing the science, dialogue, and collaboration around plant-based omega-3s. Join here.

About Seeds of Wellness and Benexia

Benexia® is a worldwide leader in sustainable, chia-based innovations for over two decades. As a group of people who are passionate about nature, health, and chia seed, we specialize in the production, processing, commercialization, and marketing of chia and chia-based ingredients for the food industry.

Seeds of Wellness® is a brand created by Benexia to bring chia-based products to households around the world such as Chia Milk and Chia Oil.

Benexia and Seeds of Wellness guarantee traceability from the fields to your facility and offer certified quality (GAP, GMP-HACCP, and FSSC 22000), Halal and Kosher.

Learn more at Benexia.com and SOW.bio.

