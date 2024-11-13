Chianti Classico Launches Free Online Course for Professionals and Wine Lovers Worldwide

The new e-learning platform is designed for aspiring "experts" in the Black Rooster world

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chianti Classico Consortium has launched an engaging new educational initiative, the Chianti Classico MOOC (Massive Online Open Course), a new tool designed for anyone who wishes to expand their knowledge of wine, extra virgin olive oil and the Black Rooster region. The first e-learning platform created by the Consorzi Vino e Olio Chianti Classico was developed with support from European funds as part of the three-year MEET (Magical Experience of European Taste) project: https://mooc.chianticlassico.com .

The online course is aimed at sommeliers, wine professionals, the press and enthusiasts who want to improve their professional skills or otherwise deepen their knowledge of the multi-faceted world of Chianti Classico. The online courses may be accessed from anywhere with an internet connection, making flexibility one of its key attributes. Content is therefore available 24/7 to suit the wide-ranging needs of diverse users.

Divided into five modules consisting of short and engaging videos, each module provides an effective and enjoyable learning experience. Leading communicators from the food and wine world lead the video lessons, including Michaela Morris, Michael Godel, Alessandro Masnaghetti, Jeff Porter, Gabriele Gorelli MW and Leonardo Romanelli. Access to the platform is free of charge, and once the short final test has been successfully completed, users will receive an official certificate from the Consorzi Vino e Olio Chianti Classico, attesting to their newly acquired knowledge. Courses are offered in English with subtitles available in Italian, French and German, making it an international experience.

"In the market, we winemakers see a daily increase in the thirst for a greater understanding of the unique context created by the coalition of inimitable human and natural factors that determine the characteristics of our wines and olive oils," states Giovanni Manetti, President of the Chianti Classico consortium. "That's why the Consorzio's efforts have been focused for years on training, first and foremost those in the industry, but also wine enthusiasts. This platform is intended to be a kind of concise compendium of the Chianti Classico wine and olive oil denominations. It's a key tool for shared communication, a business card for the whole region."

About the Consorzio Vino Chianti Classico:

The Consorzio Vino Chianti Classico exists to protect, oversee, and valorize the Chianti Classico denomination. Since the Consortium's founding in 1924, the organization has changed its name and the design of its logo, the Black Rooster, which since 2005 has been the trademark of the whole denomination. As one of the premier institutional organizations in the European Union in the grape-growing and winemaking sector, the Consortium represents 96 percent of the DOCG production. The entire production chain is supervised by a public tracking system, which enables consumers all over the world to check the bottle they've purchased via the Consortium's website. The Consortium also conducts research and development in the agronomic and enological fields, in collaboration with prestigious educational and research institutes. For more information, please visit www.chianti classico.com .

SOURCE Consorzio Vino Chianti Classico