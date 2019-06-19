Chia's Silver Lining Supports Cancer Patients, Survivors and Those Around Them

EL PASO, Texas, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When Chia Wollschlager was diagnosed with breast cancer, she was not ready to cope with the diagnosis, deal with emotions around her and was unprepared to navigate the selection of providers and treatment locations, as well as the medical expenses. As a single mother and small business owner, she realized she had to become a "mini expert" on cancer in order to safeguard her health and her family's.

"Throughout my diagnosis journey, I became aware of gaps in the cancer experience. The medical treatments, costs and outcomes vary widely and you begin to feel isolated, anxious and frightened. Sadly, the stress caused by a major diagnosis such as cancer has a negative impact on your health and wellness, confounding the healing process," Wollschlager said.

In response to these factors, Wollschlager launched Chia's Silver Lining; an online platform that addresses the non-medical gaps associated with cancer and allows family and friends to show their love, compassion and support. Chia's Silver Lining offers meet-ups, an online information sharing platform, and an online store with products and services curated specifically for cancer patients and those around them.

"Human needs are often forgot about in cancer patients — the heart, the soul and the mind. The diagnosis is not only difficult for the patient, but also for those who care about the person. This program is the first of its kind and although we are launching in El Paso, several other cities are interested," Wollschlager said.

The site currently contains the four main components:

A social sharing platform section for private conversation only for cancer patients/survivors.

An online library

Host city directories to help patients

The online store will also feature a registry or wish-list where patients can create a list containing only the items they really need and want, reducing the guessing-game for loved ones and the sometimes, insensitive giving from well-intentioned but ill-informed loved ones.

"The important thing is that cancer patients, their families, friends and communities now have a venue to show their support. This support can make a big difference in the overall health and well being of the cancer patient," Wollschlager said.

For further information, visit chiasilverlining.com or call (833) ASK-CHIA.

Story Source: Chia Wollschlager (915)203-0808 • 216589@email4pr.com

CONTACT:

John Michael Loeffler

(915)342-7677

216589@email4pr.com

SOURCE Chia’s Silver Lining

Related Links

http://www.chiasilverlining.com

