Chica Del Sol … Shines in JACC Kuwait

Chica Del Sol … Summer Song of 2022

It's been 8 years since the last time the Gipsy Kings made any new music and, after a long wait, the band is preparing to release Chica Del Sol or The Girl of the Sun. Their much-anticipated single with uplifting guitar beat and Tonino Baliardo's vibrant rhythm and vocals, the band's new single is expected to be a worldwide hit, and this summer's chart-topper with a success equalling the one Bamboleo famously achieved.

Baliardo: I look forward to hearing our guitars play in Kuwait

Singer and lead guitarist Tonino Baliardo expressed his joy of being at the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmed Cultural Center and meeting with the audiences in Kuwait to play and perform the best and most popular songs for two consecutive days: "I look forward to hearing our guitars play in Kuwait … It's going to be magical" Baliardo added, promising to present two unforgettable nights in the band's long-established journey.

Great Popularity and Big Demand

From the moment the two concert dates were posted and announced, social media have garnered the attention of all the fans of this music genre. Booking systems have also seen a high demand in an effort to win the best seats, as the chances of getting tickets for the two concerts dwindled by the day, with expectations of them being closed long before the due date.

All these events take place at Jaber Al-Ahmed Cultural Center theaters and the audience can book tickets via the site https://www.jacc-kw.com

Or the center's app on Apple Store and Google play.

Jaber Al-Ahmed Cultural Center JACC is an architectural and cultural landmark in the heart of Kuwait that opened in 2016 and aims to highlight and showcase local and international arts and creations and is a national center for culture in the country .It consists of 4 buildings with attractive jewel-inspired design and contains theaters, conference halls, concert halls,exhibition halls and restaurants surrounded by parks and green spaces.

CONTACT: JACC Customer Service, +965 2206 0880

