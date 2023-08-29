ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Porte Brown LLC, www.PorteBrown.com, a Chicagoland accounting firm, is pleased to announce the firm has been named among the top 200 largest accounting firms in the United States by INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA). IPA, an award-winning news source for the accounting profession, releases annual rankings of the nation's largest accounting firms and the select top 50 Best of the Best firms.

Chicago Accounting Firm Porte Brown Ranks in The Top 200 List of Largest Accounting Firms in the U.S. for the Ninth Consecutive Year

Each year Inside Public Accounting ranks the "largest public accounting firms in the U.S. based on participating firm's net revenues - from the multi-billion-dollar U.S.-based Big 4 to the $4.6 million firm. Ranking data is captured through IPA's annual practice management survey and analysis of firms. IPA is the survey leader in data collection for the profession, with more of the largest 600 firms participating than any other survey today and a 92% return rate of participating firms."

"We are honored to be included among the distinguished top 200 firms in the nation. This recognition highlights the remarkable competitiveness of our industry," said Joe Gleba, CEO / Managing Partner. "Achieving this milestone for the ninth consecutive time underscores our clients' trust and the unwavering commitment of our staff to excellence," Gleba emphasized. "Our clients' support has been pivotal to this achievement, and we look forward to the challenge of not only meeting our clients' expectations but exceeding them."

About Porte Brown

Porte Brown LLC is a full-service accounting and consulting firm headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village, Illinois. For more than 75 years Porte Brown has focused on providing the highest level of service to individuals, businesses, and organizations throughout the region. In addition to the traditional accounting services such as tax planning and preparation, audit, business valuations, and retirement plan administration. Porte Brown also provides strategic consulting and leading-edge technology implementation for clients in cloud and non-cloud environments. Wealth management services provided by Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC.*

Porte Brown serves accounting and consulting clients from offices in the Chicagoland area. For more information, visit www.portebrown.com or call 847-956-1040.

*Wealth Management Services provided by Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC. Securities offered through Avantax Investment ServicesSM, Member FINRA, SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Avantax Advisory ServicesSM. Insurance services offered through an Avantax affiliated insurance agency.

