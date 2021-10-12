Chicago Aesthetics Club Celebrates Grand Opening of Luxury Medical Practice in Heart of Magnificent Mile

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury boutique medical practice Chicago Aesthetics Club is celebrating its grand opening, providing the Chicago community with a new injectable hotspot and offering deals on all services. Founded in November 2020 by Dr. Sri Sullivan, MD after over 20 years as an OB/GYN, Dr. Sri provides her clients with a private, luxury space and performs all services herself, creating a tailored experience for each client. Chicago Aesthetics Club is located at 605 N. Michigan Ave., #483 and offers services including Botox®/Dysport®, Fillers and Kybella®.

Dr. Sri Sullivan, MD

In celebration of her grand opening, Dr. Sullivan is offering 10% off first visit costs, $100 off each vial of Kybella and $50 off each additional filler syringe. Dr. Sullivan is also offering free consultations for all new clients.

"For the past two years, it's been my dream to open my own practice," said Dr. Sullivan. "When I worked with patients as an OB/GYN, I had to navigate performing intensive medical procedures while still providing a safe and comfortable environment. Since training in cosmetic injections, I've been able to combine my medical training and fine-motor skill set with a personal touch and a deep value of relationship-building for every one of my clients."

Originally from Kansas City, Dr. Sullivan became a physician at age 24, moving to Chicago to complete her residency in the OB/GYN field. After over 20 years as an OB/GYN, Dr. Sullivan committed to a lifestyle shift away from long weeks spent in hospitals. Dr. Sullivan trained in cosmetic injections for two years, realizing her previous medical experience paired with her appreciation for the artistry of the method made her a talented practitioner.

"Chicago Aesthetics Club wasn't built on just the concept of physical 'aesthetics' - aesthetics are woven throughout the foundation of this medical practice," continued Dr. Sullivan. "Aesthetics is about comfort, both visually and internally - that's exactly what I aim to provide. The client is at the center of everything I do, from the moment we first communicate to when I walk them out the door after their procedure. It's a holistic experience that revolves around high-quality service, both medically and emotionally."

To learn more, visit https://chicagoaestheticsclub.com/ .

ABOUT CHICAGO AESTHETICS CLUB

Chicago Aesthetics Club is a luxury, boutique medical practice that specializes in injectable services, offering Botox®/Dysport®, Fillers and Kybella®. In November of 2020, Chicago Aesthetics Club was founded by Dr. Sri Sullivan, MD, a former OB/GYN who uses over 20 years of experience in the medical field to perform each treatment. Dr. Sullivan's personalized boutique experience, paired with her extensive experience and deep knowledge of the field, make Chicago Aesthetics Club a favorite for many in the Chicago area. Chicago Aesthetics Club is located on 605 N. Michigan Ave. #483 in the heart of Chicago's Magnificent Mile. More information can be found at https://chicagoaestheticsclub.com/ .

MEDIA CONTACT

Rachel Shaykin

Mekky Media Relations

(847) 331-5861

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicago Aesthetics Club