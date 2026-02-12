Chicago Announces New Starting Point for Historic Route 66 at Navy Pier

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the 100th anniversary of Route 66, the City of Chicago will formally recognize Navy Pier as the starting point of the iconic roadway. "This move symbolizes how Route 66 continues to evolve while honoring its roots," said Mayor Brandon Johnson. "From the shores of Lake Michigan to the shores of the Pacific Ocean, Route 66 represents the ultimate American journey."

The dedication ceremony celebrating the new starting point of Route 66 and its enduring role in American history, culture, and adventure will take place on March 25, 2026.

Harry Caray's Navy Pier

The designation was approved through a resolution introduced by Alderman Brendan Reilly and adopted by the Chicago City Council in recognition of Route 66's centennial anniversary and Chicago's historic role as the route's eastern anchor. "Route 66 has always been about dreams and possibility," said 42nd Ward Alderman Brendan Reilly. "Designating Navy Pier as the eastern terminus honors Chicago's historic role while creating a powerful Pier-to-Pier connection that captures the true spirit of the American journey."

Pier-to-Pier

In 2009, the endpoint of Route 66 was moved one mile west to the Santa Monica Pier. With the starting point moving to Chicago's Navy Pier, the road, and its travelers, will now run Pier to Pier. An impressive new Route 66 sign will be installed at Navy Pier marking it as the Beginning of the Trail. The Pier-to-Pier connection creates a symbolic bookend to one of America's most storied highways, linking Lake Michigan to the Pacific Ocean and reinforcing Chicago's role as both a historic origin point and a modern gateway for exploration.

"Route 66 has long represented connection and possibility, and we're proud that its journey now begins at Navy Pier," said Marilynn Gardner, CEO of Navy Pier. "As Chicago's front porch and a gateway to the city, Navy Pier is a fitting starting point to honor 100 years of American history, culture, and travel."

Daylong Celebration

The celebration also coincides with baseball season's Opening Day, fittingly uniting two great American traditions: America's road and America's pastime. As part of the daylong festivities, Harry Caray's on Navy Pier will host the 28th Annual Worldwide Toast to Harry Caray—an annual event celebrating the life of the beloved Hall-of-Fame announcer.

"Harry Caray's life perfectly embodied the spirit of Route 66 — freedom, optimism, and the joy of the journey," said Harry Caray's CEO Grant DePorter, who was instrumental in the City's decision to make Navy Pier the starting point for Route 66. "Harry grew up along Route 66 in St. Louis, learned to drive on Route 66, and took route 66 to Wrigley Field to announce his very first baseball game. It's incredibly meaningful that the road now begins at Navy Pier, where we gather each year to celebrate him."

The Route 66 themed Toast will feature a lineup of "roadside attractions" including live music and entertainment with special performances by Tom Higgenson of the Plain White T's; classic car displays from Volo Auto Museum; alpacas from the Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences, representing those found along Route 66 in Arizona; and more.

For updates on event programming and travel information, visit navypier.com and harrycarays.com.

ABOUT ROUTE 66

Established in 1926, Route 66 stretches from Chicago, Illinois, to Santa Monica, California, covering 2,448 miles. It has become an enduring symbol of American freedom, innovation, and exploration — earning its nickname "The Mother Road."

ABOUT HARRY CARAY

Beloved Hall of Fame broadcaster Harry Caray brought his infectious enthusiasm and love of baseball to fans for more than 50 years. Born and raised along Route 66, Caray's larger-than-life spirit continues to bring people together through the annual Worldwide Toast held in his honor.

ABOUT NAVY PIER

Located on Lake Michigan, Navy Pier is the top nonprofit tourism destination in the Midwest, stretching more than six city blocks and typically welcoming nearly 9 million annual guests. Originally opened in 1916 as a shipping and recreation facility, this Chicago landmark showcases more than 50 acres of parks, restaurants, attractions, retail shops, sightseeing and dining cruise boats, exposition facilities, and more. The Pier celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016 with the unveiling of the iconic Centennial Wheel, Polk Bros Park, Family Pavilion and Peoples Energy Welcome Pavilion. Today, Navy Pier continues to usher in its second century with ongoing Pier-wide redevelopment efforts – including Sable, a 223-room Hilton hotel, new restaurant and retail partnerships, and thrilling attractions such as Flyover Chicago. The Pier is proud to present free, year-round cultural programming designed to inspire, educate, and connect communities across the city and globe. Click here to donate to Navy Pier, a mission-driven 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, visit NavyPier.org.

SOURCE Navy Pier; Harry Caray’s