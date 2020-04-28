Chicago Area Company Donates 500 Pizzas to Local Hospital

MUNDELEIN, Ill., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Utopia Global, Inc., a Mundelein, IL based enterprise data management company, and an SAP Solution Extension partner, today delivered 500 pizzas to healthcare professionals at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, IL to thank them for their efforts.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Utopia Global launched a community support initiative called Utopia CARES (uCARES). uCARES is focused on supporting local communities and hospital workers that are fighting on the front lines of the emergency medical response.

"Utopia has a long history of contributing to our communities around the globe through our 'Joy of Giving' annual initiative. uCARES was created specifically to help respond to the COVID-19 challenges in our communities," said Arvind J. Singh, CEO at Utopia Global, Inc. "The opportunity to deliver 500 pizzas to Advocate Condell Medical Center was an honor, and a very small token of our gratitude to the real heroes on the frontlines - the doctors, nurses, therapists, technicians, support staff and admins who risk their personal safety every day to take care of thousands of patients," added Singh.

"We're incredibly grateful to Utopia for their generous meal donation," said Matthew Primack, President, Advocate Condell Medical Center. "The ongoing outpouring of support from the community has been truly inspiring to our front line doctors, nurses, and team members as they navigate care for those impacted by COVID-19," concluded Primack.

uCARES is also supporting locally owned businesses and we were delighted to partner with Jim Gronemann, an independent owner of Domino's Pizza in our community. "We are thrilled to be partnering with Utopia," said Gronemann. "When Utopia approached us, the timing was perfect, as we had been reviewing a few ways to support our local healthcare workers in response to COVID-19. When Utopia said their goal was 500 pizzas in one day, we knew we had found the right partner," added Gronemann.

In addition to supporting local businesses, and hospital staff, Utopia is also leveraging nearly two decades of data management expertise to offer North American health organizations complimentary data cross-referencing solutions. Powered by machine learning, these solutions accelerate the identification of critical equipment and supplies from vendors, and between hospitals, to allow for uninterrupted services and critical care.

About Utopia

Utopia Global, Inc. is a leading global data solutions company. Utopia's full suite of propriety software and consulting services enable enterprise-class clients to build, fix, and sustain high integrity data that serves as the foundation for their digital transformation initiatives. As SAP's worldwide partner for master data governance, Utopia is the exclusive developer of solution extensions for SAP Master Data Governance. Utopia's solutions portfolio helps organizations migrate to SAP S/4HANA® leveraging MDG as the bridge, and maintain data integrity between digital twins, across multiple systems of record. With over 17 years of innovative breakthroughs, Utopia firmly believes that "Perfect Data is Perfectly Possible." For further information, please visit www.utopiainc.com.

