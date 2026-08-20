Homeowners encouraged to act now as the fall growing season creates a key opportunity to repair thin, summer-stressed lawns

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After months of summer heat, drought stress, foot traffic, insects, and lawn disease, many lawns across Chicago and Northwest Indiana are entering fall thin, patchy, or weakened. Dr. Green Services is encouraging homeowners to take advantage of the approaching fall growing season, as the region approaches one of the most favorable times of year for establishing cool-season grass.

Chicago-Area Lawns Enter Critical Fall Recovery Window After Summer Stress, Says Dr. Green Services

Fall provides several natural advantages. Soil remains warm enough to support germination, while cooler air temperatures reduce stress on young seedlings. In addition, declining summer weed pressure can mean less competition for water, nutrients, and sunlight.

"Late summer is when homeowners often start noticing the full impact that heat, drought, insects, disease, and everyday use have had on their lawns," said Marc Harris, Operations Manager for Dr. Green Services' Chicago and Indiana regions. "Fall gives those lawns an important opportunity to recover. The goal is to use the fall growing window to rebuild turf density and establish stronger roots before winter arrives."

Dr. Green Services recommends combining liquid aeration with overseeding. Liquid aeration is designed to improve the movement of water, oxygen, and nutrients through the soil, creating better conditions for root development. Overseeding then introduces new grass plants to help fill thin or damaged areas.

Seed quality also plays an important role. Dr. Green Services uses a premium blend of Kentucky bluegrass and perennial ryegrass for its Chicago-area fall seeding service. Perennial ryegrass can establish relatively quickly under favorable conditions, while Kentucky bluegrass takes longer to germinate but can develop dense, durable turf over time. The company also applies starter fertilizer to support early root and plant development.

However, successful seeding continues after the application. Homeowners should keep newly seeded areas consistently moist during germination and limit heavy foot traffic while seedlings become established. Good seed-to-soil contact is also important for successful germination.

With the fall growing window approaching, Dr. Green Services advises homeowners with thin, bare, or summer-damaged lawns to begin planning now rather than postponing lawn recovery until spring.

Dr. Green Services has provided professional lawn care for nearly 40 years and serves homeowners throughout the Chicago area, Northwest Indiana, and North Texas. More information is available at DrGreenServices.com.

Name: Ryan Van Haastrecht

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 800-465-2934

SOURCE Dr. Green Services