Dr. Green Services explains why late-summer timing can play an important role in preventing winter weeds before spring

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As North Texas moves toward fall, homeowners are approaching an important window for preventing winter weeds before they become established. Dr. Green Services is encouraging homeowners to plan fall pre-emergent treatments before seasonal soil conditions trigger weed germination.

Many winter annual weeds begin developing long before homeowners notice them. As conditions cool during late summer and fall, weeds such as annual bluegrass, chickweed and henbit can begin germinating while warm-season lawns gradually slow their growth.

Fall Weed Prevention Window Approaches for North Texas Lawns, Says Dr. Green Services

That makes prevention especially important.

"Homeowners often think about weed control when weeds become visible in spring, but effective prevention begins months earlier," said James Tatum, Director of Operations for Dr. Green Services in Texas. "Applying the right pre-emergent at the right time can help stop many winter weeds before they ever become established."

Pre-emergent herbicides do not simply kill dormant weed seeds. Instead, they create a treated zone that interferes with susceptible weeds during germination and early development. Consequently, timing plays a major role in treatment performance.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension has also emphasized applying fall pre-emergent herbicides before winter weeds begin germinating. In North Texas, appropriate timing can vary with seasonal conditions, making soil and weather trends important considerations rather than relying solely on a calendar date.

Proper activation matters as well. Many pre-emergent products require rainfall or irrigation to move the herbicide into the upper soil layer where weed seeds germinate.

Without preventive treatment, winter annual weeds can establish as warm-season turf growth slows. Those weeds can then compete with the lawn for water, nutrients, sunlight and growing space before becoming increasingly noticeable later in the season.

Fall weed prevention can be particularly valuable for Bermuda grass, St. Augustine grass, Zoysia grass and other warm-season Texas lawns. However, newly seeded lawns require additional consideration because many pre-emergent herbicides can also interfere with desirable grass seed germination.

Dr. Green Services recommends that homeowners consider grass type, existing weed pressure, product selection and application timing when developing a fall weed-control strategy.

Dr. Green Services provides professional lawn care and weed control throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Its certified technicians monitor seasonal conditions and customize treatment programs for North Texas lawns.

For more information about fall pre-emergent treatments and winter weed prevention, visit DrGreenServices.com.

Contact:

Ryan Van Haastrecht

[email protected]

800-465-2934

SOURCE Dr. Green Services