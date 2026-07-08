Homeowners Encouraged to Take Action Before Pest Populations Surge

DALLAS, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas homeowners are being encouraged to take preventive action as flea and tick activity increases across the state during warmer and wetter summer conditions. According to Dr. Green Services, early treatment can help protect families, pets, and outdoor spaces before pest populations become difficult to control.

Summer Tick & Flea Threat Rising Across Texas, Warns Dr. Green Services

Fleas and ticks thrive in warm, humid areas. In many Texas yards, they hide in grass, shaded landscaping, mulch beds, and places where pets rest or play. Once these pests become established, infestations can spread quickly and may move indoors on pets, clothing, or shoes.

"Many homeowners do not realize how quickly flea and tick populations can multiply once temperatures stay consistently warm," said James Tatum, Texas Director of Operations for Dr. Green Services. "The biggest mistake is waiting until fleas are already on pets or ticks are found in the yard. By that point, the infestation is usually well underway."

Ticks can create health concerns for both people and pets because some species may carry diseases that spread through bites. Fleas can also cause allergic reactions in pets, create discomfort, and become a persistent indoor problem if left untreated.

Dr. Green Services recommends that homeowners begin proactive flea and tick control before peak summer activity arrives, but it's never too late. Preventive applications help reduce active pest pressure and create a protective barrier around the property. In addition, homeowners can reduce risk by keeping lawns maintained, trimming overgrown vegetation, removing yard debris, and limiting excess moisture.

"Outdoor living is a huge part of life in Texas," added Tatum. "Families should be able to enjoy their yards without worrying about fleas attaching to pets or ticks becoming a health concern. Preventive treatment is the best defense."

Dr. Green Services provides flea and tick control, mosquito control, perimeter pest control, lawn fertilization, weed control, and tree and shrub care throughout its Texas service areas.

For more information, visit Dr. Green Services at:

https://drgreenservices.com/

https://drgreenservices.com/mosquito-control/

Contact:

Name: Ryan Van Haastrecht

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 800-465-2934

SOURCE Dr. Green Services