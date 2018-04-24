Chicago-Area Software Company, ConnectSx, Launches Free Inventory App to Simplify Surgical Case Management for Medical Device Sales Reps

MOKENA, Ill., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ConnectSx, a software company providing SaaS solutions that support and strengthen the surgical value chain, has launched ConnectSx vTrakr, a free mobile app that helps medical device sales reps simplify the process of managing inventory and surgical cases. Download the iOs app for free on the Apple App Store here: http://bit.ly/vTrakr.

vTrakr allows users to easily manage their inventory on hand, creating a secure digital record that simplifies today's highly manual processes. vTrakr lets users: schedule and manage surgical cases, assign inventory to scheduled cases, request inventory from medical device manufacturers or distributors, manage expirations, mark device use instantly, record purchase orders, and electronically generate and share device use tickets and invoices to accelerate payment. Inventory can be entered via UDI barcode scan, FDA device search, history search, or basic text input — making it easy for device reps to keep track of what they have and gain greater visibility into what they need.

"We know surgical device reps have many demands on their time," said ConnectSx CEO Chris Riedel. "Managing inventory should help them generate new value, not create additional burden. By removing the burden of manual record keeping, vTrakr helps reduce errors and minimize wasted time that ultimately cuts into the bottom line. We're confident this tool will not only improve individual efficiency, but will help support positive patient outcomes, which is why we are offering it for free."

When the vTrakr inventory app is integrated with the full ConnectSx suite of apps, users can gain 360-degree visibility throughout the entire surgical value chain. By connecting this traditionally siloed device data into one unified platform, ConnectSx helps users manage information more accurately and effectively — creating the potential for new business insights, improved workflow, operational efficiency, and device innovation.

More information about the features of the ConnectSx platform are available on the company's website: www.connectsx.com/platform.

About ConnectSx

Based in Mokena, Illinois, ConnectSx provides Software-as-a-Service solutions to strengthen the surgical supply chain. Through web-based tools and mobile applications, ConnectSx streamlines surgical inventory control, case scheduling and management, UDI tracking, device-specific education and other complex workflows. By connecting data and managing knowledge throughout the entire value chain, ConnectSx helps reduce waste, improve visibility and increase efficiency for medical device manufacturers, distributors, individual sales reps and the surgical teams they serve. For more info, visit www.connectsx.com.

Contact

Chris Riedel, CEO

ConnectSx, LLC

708-406-9865

chris@connectsx.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chicago-area-software-company-connectsx-launches-free-inventory-app-to-simplify-surgical-case-management-for-medical-device-sales-reps-300635529.html

SOURCE ConnectSx

