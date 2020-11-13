Chicago Artists Arica Hilton And Vladimir Kulenovic Collaborate Amidst COVID-19 Challenges, Debut Casts Light On One Of Chicagoland's Hidden Gems

Chicago Artists Arica Hilton And Vladimir Kulenovic Collaborate Amidst COVID-19 Challenges. Tweet this

Artist, poet and global advocate and conservationist Arica Hilton is also curator of River North's Hilton Asmus Contemporary and former president of the Poetry Foundation of Chicago. Internationally renowned conductor Vladimir Kulenovic -- named Chicago Tribune's 2015 Chicagoan of the Year in Classical Music and 2019 Illinois Conductor of the Year -- is among the leading conductors of his generation worldwide.

"At Brushwood Center, we have witnessed the powerful role of art and nature during this pandemic," said Executive Director Catherine Game. "Arica Hilton and Vladimir Kulenovic's work evokes the vitality of nature and reminds us of our own strength and adaptability in the face of change."

The moon, water and other natural elements lie at the heart of this inaugural event of Brushwood Center's new "Nature in Concert" series. An exhibition of Hilton's paintings -- inspired by her collaboration with Kulenovic -- will run from November 15 through January 31 at Brushwood Center's Gallery, with options to visit in person or virtually.

"In a world of ever-changing confusion, unrest, and divisiveness, the constant we can always turn to is nature and walk to the beat of our own music," said Hilton.

Timed entries are available from 12pm to 4:30pm by reservation only at the opening event Nov. 15. Open gallery hours include Saturdays 10am to 3pm or by appointment, which can be requested online.

"As artists, generally we have to create art with empathy, and we have to elicit empathy from others," said Kulenovic. "Then we hope that this empathic process transforms the way people live their lives."

SOURCE Arica Hilton