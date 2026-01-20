ELMWOOD PARK, Ill., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Furqan Mohammad has received recognition as a Super Lawyers Rising Star for ten consecutive years, spanning from 2016 to 2025 in the state of Illinois. This sustained acknowledgment highlights his dedication to legal representation in legal areas such as business litigation, personal injury, and transportation law. Lawyer Furqan's work frequently addresses incidents involving commercial transportation, including taxis, Chicago car accidents, rideshare services, food delivery drivers, and various other carriers

"With more than a decade as a legal professional, I have successfully worked with hundreds of clients in recovering the maximum compensation they deserve," said Furqan Mohammad.

The Super Lawyers selection process is a peer-influenced and research-driven methodology, identifying the top 5% of attorneys each year for inclusion on its lists. This decade-long honor establishes Lawyer Furqan as a dependable choice for personal injury representation in the Chicago area. Lawyer Furqan's work is driven by a deep dedication to representing injured individuals and supporting underserved populations, with an emphasis on Chicago's Muslim community. The consistent peer evaluation underscores a commitment to quality, which is particularly relevant for the Muslim community and other underserved populations seeking culturally aware legal support.

This continuous recognition as a Rising Star reflects Lawyer Furqan's dedication to securing favorable compensation for injured clients while also serving communities that often lack adequate legal resources. The ongoing peer validation confirms the firm's distinct strategy, which integrates legal proficiency with cultural understanding and offers multilingual services in ten different languages.

Key areas of practice for Furqan Mohammad include:

Business Litigation: Addressing disputes and legal challenges within the business sector.

Addressing disputes and legal challenges within the business sector. Personal Injury: Representing individuals who have suffered harm due to the negligence of others, including general plaintiff cases.

Representing individuals who have suffered harm due to the negligence of others, including general plaintiff cases. Transportation & Maritime Law: Handling legal issues related to commercial transport and maritime incidents.

Further information can be found by visiting https://lawyerfurqan.com/.

Lawyer Furqan, led by attorney Furqan Mohammad, is a trusted Chicago personal injury law firm with a special focus on Chicagoland and beyond. As Founder and Partner, Furqan has more than a decade of legal experience and has successfully recovered millions of dollars in settlements for clients with severe injuries. The firm handles personal injury, product liability, and wrongful death cases, with particular expertise in incidents involving commercial transportation, including taxis, rideshare services, and food delivery drivers. The firm serves clients in multiple languages, including Arabic, Farsi, English, Hindi, Pashto, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Ukrainian, and Urdu. The office is located at 2040 N. Harlem Ave, Suite 105, Elmwood Park, Illinois 60707.

SOURCE Lawyer Furqan