Chicago Attorney Jeffery M. Leving to Testify in Springfield on Landmark Illinois Legislation to Provide Divorced Parents Equal Time with Their Children

This increase in "shared responsibility" legislation reflects recent studies that unequivocally show the importance of a father's presence, and the detriment of a father's absence, in the lives of his children. According to a March 15, 2016 article by Jen Fifield on the Pew Foundation Stateline blog, a "10-year study funded by the National Institutes of Health, . . . found that children who felt they mattered to their fathers were less likely to later have mental health problems such as depression or anxiety."

Jeffery Leving will testify before the Restorative Justice Committee of the Illinois House of Representatives on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. at the Stratton Building Room C-1 in Springfield, IL.

Should HB 4113 pass, Illinois would join several states, including Alaska, Arizona, Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Minnesota, South Dakota and Utah, that the National Parents Organization lists as having laws most supportive of shared parenting, while Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts and Missouri are considering similar steps.

