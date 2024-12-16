Chicago Attorney Kathy Gallanis Named Leading Lawyer for 2025

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kathy Gallanis is proud to announce that she has been selected as a Leading Lawyer for 2025. As an attorney who provides clients throughout Chicago with personal injury defense services, Ms. Gallanis is honored to earn this distinction for the fourteenth consecutive year. Kathy is a highly skilled and respected attorney, and her growing list of accolades emphasizes her impressive legal skills.

Since 2010, Leading Lawyers has presented this award to Kathy Gallanis. Attorneys are only recognized by Leading Lawyers if they meet strict criteria and are recommended by their peers. Leading Lawyers honors the most qualified and trustworthy attorneys in their fields and geographical areas.

Kathy Gallanis has spent the last several years dedicating her services to defending clients in personal injury cases and other types of civil litigation. She prioritizes transparency with her clients and works to provide aggressive legal representation. Through this dedication, she has accomplished numerous feats throughout her career. In her previous work as an Assistant State's Attorney, she tried 80 felony jury trials to verdict. She has also worked as an adjunct professor at Lewis University.

Other accolades Kathy Gallanis has received throughout her legal career include being recognized as an Elite Lawyer and receiving an AV Preeminent Peer Review Rating from Martindale-Hubbell. She is a former President of the Women's Bar Association of Illinois.

To learn more about Kathy Gallanis and the services she offers, please visit https://www.kathryn-ann-gallanis.com/.

SOURCE Kathryn Ann Gallanis Attorney at Law